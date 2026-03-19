"Invincible" is one of the strangest and best TV shows you can stream right now (the Prime version, not the lost MTV version). Ostensibly, it's a teen-focused superhero drama about Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) discovering that he has a set of superpowers, including what's basically invincibility, inherited from his father Nolan, aka Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons). The pilot makes it seem like it will follow this story earnestly, providing a fastball full of heart right down the middle. And then the final sequence happens and everything changes.

What results is a show full of ultraviolence, complicated father-son dynamics, a wicked sense of humor, and, yes, heart. It's also more than willing to poke fun at the superhero tropes it's so lovingly presenting, making it the ideal, unique watch for those oversaturated with more basic movies and shows of superheroism.

If you're a fan of "Invincible" and want to try other shows that have similar vibes, creative personnel, animation style, or thematic explorations, look no further. Here are the 15 best TV shows to watch if you like "Invincible."