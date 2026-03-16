15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like South Park

Since 1997, the animated sitcom "South Park" has pushed the boundaries of what's permissible on basic cable to hilarious effect. Spearheaded by series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show has tackled current events through the lens of a group of foul-mouthed adolescents in a small Colorado town. A constant presence on Comedy Central since its premiere, the show has built up a lovingly complicated lore and growing fan base for decades. Beyond skewering the ever-evolving state of affairs and barrage of pop culture references, "South Park" has maintained its popularity through a sharply crafted and often lavatorial sense of humor.

For fans of delightfully crude animated series, there is no shortage of cartoons to tickle that funny bone. These shows feature strong comedic writing and memorable characters that prove cartoons are not just for kids. Here are 15 TV shows to watch if you enjoy "South Park" and want to keep the irreverent animated laughs coming.