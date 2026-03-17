15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Night Agent

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"The Night Agent" has been a major hit for Netflix, and with Season 3 now available to stream, fans have even more spy action to indulge in. But as a highly bingeable show with only 10 episodes per season, you're likely to get caught up on the exploits of accidental spy Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) pretty quickly. Thankfully, Peter isn't the only secret agent worth following these days. We've come up with a collection of similarly thrilling shows for you to sink your teeth into.

The recipe for success used by "The Night Agent" is fairly simple. You have a sympathetic protagonist who's easy to root for, thrilling twists and turns that keep you guessing, high-stakes action, and a rotating cast of charming actors that bring the story to life. The shows on this list abide by similar criteria, albeit with a few ingredients swapped out. From political subterfuge to covert operations to games of cat and mouse, these series are sure to entertain action-loving fans of "The Night Agent."