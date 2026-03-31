Chicago Med's Oliver Platt Teases An 'Existential Crisis' Coming For Dr. Charles — Watch

"Chicago Med" showrunner Allen MacDonald has long been teasing a Season 11 breakdown for Dr. Charles, and it looks like the doctor's day of reckoning has finally arrived.

Thus far this season, the Gaffney psychiatrist has faced mental health struggles, challenges with his medication, and technological advancements that change the landscape of his work. The tension between his personal and professional life has been bubbling beneath the surface all season long, and "Chicago Med" is now taking a deep dive into the doctor's life in a two-part story arc centered around Oliver Platt's character.

Kicking off with Wednesday's episode (8 p.m., NBC), titled "The Book of Charles," "Dr. Charles grapples with his own mental health following a harrowing experience working the suicide prevention line," per the official logline.

Then, in a follow-up on Wednesday, April 8, titled "Altered States," "the doctors at Gaffney work to save one of their own in critical danger," the synopsis reads. Plus, "Hannah finds herself at odds with the OB-GYN who will fill in for her maternity leave."

Keep scrolling to see what more MacDonald and Platt can tease about the dramatic two-part event.