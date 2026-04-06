Why Stephanie March Left Law & Order: SVU
The "Law & Order" franchise has seen several cast members come and go over the years, including Stephanie March. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star — who plays Assistant District Attorney Alex Cabot — parted ways with the show in Season 5, but what was her reason for leaving?
"I want to be certain to emphasize that I have zero complaints about 'Law & Order.' It was a fantastic work experience and I really miss the people quite a bit," March told TV Guide. "But, you know, you get to a point where you feel like, as a character, you kind of said everything you can say. And then it becomes quite redundant."
March added that "Law & Order: SVU" was her first television role since leaving college, so she was craving change after working on the acclaimed procedural series for a while. That said, she left the door open to returning to the "Law & Order" universe — and fans eventually got to see Cabot in action again.
Stephanie March eventually returned to Law & Order: SVU
Stephanie March has appeared in several "Law & Order: SVU" episodes in the years since her initial departure from the show. She first reprised her role for a one-off appearance in Season 6, in which Cabot — now living in Witness Protection — testifies against an assassin who tried to kill her.
Since then, March has appeared in Seasons 10, 11, 13, and 19, with Cabot returning to work as a prosecutor before eventually finding a new calling helping victims of abuse. March remains open to the possibility of playing Cabot again, provided that the circumstances are right. "I think it would depend on the story, but they've got some good writers," she told People. "Never say never, right?"
March also said that if fans want to see her return to "Law & Order: SVU," they can write to the show's creators. What's more, she remains on good terms with her former co-stars and often spends time with Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, and BD Wong.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.