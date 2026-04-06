Why Stephanie March Left Law & Order: SVU

The "Law & Order" franchise has seen several cast members come and go over the years, including Stephanie March. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star — who plays Assistant District Attorney Alex Cabot — parted ways with the show in Season 5, but what was her reason for leaving?

"I want to be certain to emphasize that I have zero complaints about 'Law & Order.' It was a fantastic work experience and I really miss the people quite a bit," March told TV Guide. "But, you know, you get to a point where you feel like, as a character, you kind of said everything you can say. And then it becomes quite redundant."

March added that "Law & Order: SVU" was her first television role since leaving college, so she was craving change after working on the acclaimed procedural series for a while. That said, she left the door open to returning to the "Law & Order" universe — and fans eventually got to see Cabot in action again.