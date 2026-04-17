One of Prime Video's biggest shows since its premiere in 2019 is the ultraviolent superhero series "The Boys." Adapting the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the story is set in a world full of super-powered individuals, led by the superhero team The Seven. Backed by the immoral megacorporation Vought International, The Seven are revered as global celebrities, though the world is initially unaware that its leader Homelander (Antony Starr) is a murderous sociopath. Meanwhile, keeping super-powered individuals discreetly in line are The Boys, a misfit ensemble headed by the gruff Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

"The Boys" stands as a sharp subversion of the superhero genre, and there are plenty of shows that similarly bring a conscious deconstruction of its tropes. Whether played for comedy or offering a more grounded take on the genre, these are shows that carry a self-awareness in their approach. Here are 15 TV shows to watch if you like "The Boys" and want to keep the postmodern superhero stories coming.