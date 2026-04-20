The Pitt's Isa Briones Says Santos Is Facing 'Another Form Of Addiction' — And Reveals The Hope Behind That Karaoke Scene

"The Pitt" Season 2 culminated in an unexpected (and cathartic) bit of "primal scream therapy."

Before HBO Max had the chance to minimize the credits and recommend that subscribers begin watching former "ER" star Noah Wyle in his previous medical drama, a familiar post-grunge anthem began to play — but it wasn't the studio recording. As it turned out, it was none other than Dr. Trinity Santos, joined by fellow Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center resident Dr. Mel King, dueting on "You Oughta Know," the Alanis Morissette banger that sent a chill down Dave Coulier's spine when it first topped the charts more than 30 years ago.

As series creator R. Scott Gemmill previously told TVLine, the decision to follow Santos and King out to karaoke after their shift "just seemed really fun... a nice Easter egg for the fans." And the song choice also came from Gemmill: "I was going to let them choose, but I thought the Alanis Morissette song was one they could really belt out and scream the day's bulls–t out of their system."

But for Isa Briones, who for two seasons has brought Santos to life, the moment was less about the release and more about the hope it represents. Though she continues to avoid PTMC's trauma counselor, and fears everyone she cares for most (Robby, Garcia, Whitaker) are all leaving her, the decision to extend an invite to Mel speaks to her willingness to reach for connection when she needs it most.

"I think it's a really special moment of hope," Isa Briones tells TVLine. "Maybe she'll be OK. She's got all the right tools, and you see she just wants connection. Even though everything she does is in direct opposition to that, that's usually how it is. You push away what you want the most."

In the video Q&A above — a transcript is provided below — Isa Briones goes deep on Santos' Season 2 journey, including her connection with Dr. Robby, her recently revealed history of self-harm, and yes, that karaoke scene that offers our first real glimpse of life outside the ED for PTMC's frontline heroes.