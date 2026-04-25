The Simpsons: Homer's 10 Best Jobs, Ranked
Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), one of "The Simpsons" best characters, may technically work as a nuclear safety inspector, but over the course of the series, he's built a résumé that's anything but stable. From running his own businesses to stumbling into jobs he's unqualified for, Homer has tried just about everything and usually crashes and burns in spectacular fashion.
The funny thing is, every now and then, it actually works. Whether it's through sheer luck, blind confidence, or simply being in the right place at the right time, Homer occasionally finds himself thriving in roles that should be completely out of reach. Of course, those moments never last. More often than not, success spirals into chaos, usually because Homer pushes things too far, loses focus, or gets bored.
Still, those brief flashes of success are a big part of the character's appeal. For a guy who shouldn't be trusted with even the simplest responsibilities, Homer has managed to rack up a surprisingly long list of careers — some impressive, some ridiculous, all memorable. So grab a donut and a Duff, and take a look at Homer's 10 best jobs, ranked.
10. Mayor Quimby's Bodyguard
After a sci-fi convention (featuring Mark Hamill) goes off the rails, Homer beats the snot out of a group of nerds and sort of saves Mayor Quimby's life, which somehow lands him a job as the Mayor's bodyguard. From there, things get weird fast. Quimby (Dan Castellaneta) spends most of his time collecting bribes — particularly from Fat Tony (Joe Mantegna) — and Homer eventually uncovers a plot involving tainted milk that's less than sanitary. Rising to the occasion, he vows to protect the mayor when retaliation inevitably comes.
While not the sharpest episode, "Mayored to the Mob" still shows Homer's occasional instinct to do the right thing. He prevents a poisoning — sort of — and even takes down a knife-wielding assassin by following Mark Hamill's on-the-fly directions and using a handful of forks.
In the end, he proves to be a pretty lousy bodyguard, as Fat Tony nearly beats Quimby to death anyway. Still, Hamill admires Homer's enthusiasm and gives him one last shot to rough up a few more nerds (to the tune of "I Will Always Love You," no less). So no, the job doesn't exactly go well, but Homer walks away a little tougher, slightly wiser, and perfectly content with his place in the universe.
9. Mr. Plow
In an episode packed with twists and turns, Homer buys a snowplow and launches his own business as "Mr. Plow." As usual, things start off great. Business is booming; he earns the key to the city from Mayor Quimby, and even Marge (Julie Kavner) is impressed — going so far as to ask him to wear the jacket to bed.
Feeling generous, Homer encourages Barney (Dan Castellaneta) to find his own path, which backfires immediately when Barney starts a competing service as the Plow King and slowly puts Homer out of business. Before you can say "Adam West," it turns into a full-blown rivalry, complete with Linda Ronstadt, competing jingles, and a series of increasingly bizarre commercials. As a bonus, the episode features "The Simpsons" early animation style and sneaks in Barney's tragic backstory, showing how Homer inadvertently pushed him toward alcoholism in high school.
More than anything, this is the kind of job Homer should have. He's motivated, wakes up early, and actually takes pride in his work. Of course, he also fails to think more than a few steps ahead, and the whole thing collapses as soon as winter ends. Still, he walks away with the jacket, Marge's approval, and Barney as his best friend — for better or worse.
8. Beer Baron
When Mayor Quimby is forced to uphold a 200-year-old prohibition law (thanks to Bart getting drunk in public), Homer takes it upon himself to start bootlegging and keep Springfield's good times rolling. His plan involves digging up the town's buried liquor at the dump and dodging an Eliot Ness-style Treasury agent, Rex Banner (Dave Thomas).
Surprisingly, Homer is pretty good at it. He smuggles booze using bowling balls and supplies Moe's — or rather, the "Pet Shop" — while charging $45 per glass. Even Barney is impressed: "This better be the best beer I've ever had — okay, you got lucky." When supplies run dry, Homer and Bart start making their own, which naturally spirals out of control as things get too dangerous.
This is one of those rare cases where Homer actually wins. He makes a pile of cash, helps reinstate Chief Wiggum (Hank Azaria), and gets Rex Banner run out of town. Mayor Quimby even thanks him, prompting Homer's legendary toast: "To alcohol, the cause of — and solution to — all of life's problems." The Beer Baron is a perfect Homer job and one of the rare times he actually comes out ahead, with cash in hand and his ego intact.
7. Sugar Salesman
More of a side quest than a full-blown career move, Homer's time as a sugar salesman in "Lisa's Rival" gives him a surprising sense of purpose. It all begins when he recklessly lets Bart (Nancy Cartwright) steer the car and then stumbles upon a crashed sugar truck. After tossing the driver a quarter, Homer loads up as much sugar as he can and decides to sell it for $1 per pound around town.
Sure, he doesn't understand basic economics, but hey, what's the harm in swinging for the fences every now and again? Homer skips work at the nuclear plant and goes door to door, hawking garbage-riddled sugar in hopes of striking it rich. The plan nets him exactly one dollar — at which point Marge points out he lost $40 by not going to work. "They said if you don't come in tomorrow, don't bother coming in Monday."
"Woo-hoo, four-day weekend!"
What makes this job stand out is that it shows Homer actually has a bit of drive. Like many Americans, he dreams of independence and has no clue how to get there. Of course, it all falls apart in the end, costing him $2,000 and his entire sugar stash. Still, for a brief moment, Homer got to try something different ... too bad it ended in yet another bittersweet failure.
6. Astronaut
In "Deep Space Homer," NASA, desperate to boost public interest, does the unthinkable and sends Homer into space; just go with it. For Homer, it's the ultimate job — low expectations, maximum attention, and the chance to be treated like a national hero without actually needing any real skills. Naturally, he immediately jeopardizes the mission by opening a bag of potato chips in zero gravity, unleashing chaos (and ants) that nearly destroys the shuttle. And yet, in true Homer fashion, everything works out.
Despite his complete lack of preparation, Homer manages to save the mission (with a little help from an inanimate carbon rod) and returns to Earth as a celebrated astronaut. It's one of the rare gigs where his recklessness somehow makes him (and the rod) famous. What makes this job so great (besides how it predicted a real-life event) is how perfectly it captures the Homer formula: give him an impossible responsibility, let him screw everything up, and somehow succeed thanks to a hefty dose of pure luck.
As a bonus, the episode itself is a banger, packed with sharp jokes about '90s TV (the Al Bundy bit is spot on), NASA, "Planet of the Apes," and "2001: A Space Odyssey." Oh, and as icing on the cake, Kent Brockman mistakes a common ant for an alien and begins cowering before his "new overlords," only to immediately backtrack in the most news anchor-like way possible.
5. Food Critic
Homer accidentally lucks into a job as Springfield's food critic. Yes, you read that right. At first, it's a dream gig. With Lisa's typing skills backing him up, he's paid to eat at all the best restaurants in town. Instead of offering actual critiques, though, Homer praises every bite he takes, prompting his fellow critics to push him to be a little harsher.
Rather than ease into it, Homer goes completely off the rails, torching every restaurant with over-the-top, deeply personal takedowns that turn the entire dining scene against him. Realizing he's gone too far, he tries to make things right by hosting a big dinner for all the chefs — who promptly try to kill him.
For Homer, the food critic gig fits like a glove. His love of food delights — nay, inspires! — Springfield, giving him something he rarely has: a voice people actually listen to. He doesn't need training or discipline to succeed, just enthusiasm. Sure, by the end, his ego ruins a perfect setup and alienates everyone in the process. But for a brief moment, he offers something genuinely valuable to his hometown.
4. Nuclear Safety Inspector
Fans already know Homer's full-time gig as the nuclear safety inspector at the Springfield Power Plant. Remarkably, he's held onto this wildly unearned position for most of the series despite being completely unqualified. Then again, the job doesn't seem to require much brainpower. Temporary replacements like a frantic chicken (which he later eats), a manatee, a drinking bird, a dog, and even Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) have all handled the role without much issue. If Homer can do it, anyone can.
On rare occasions, though, Homer actually comes through. He saves the plant from meltdown in "Homer Defined" by using "eenie, meenie, miney, moe," and in Season 7, Episode 7, "King-Size Homer," he prevents disaster by plugging a hatch with his oversized body, earning praise from Mr. Burns in the process.
There are obviously better candidates who would take the job more seriously, but for what it's worth, Homer never actually fails. He always finds a way to fix things, whether through sheer luck or accidental brilliance. He's the perfect man for the job, and thus the job is perfect for him.
3. Dancin' Homer
An early entry dating all the way back to Season 2 (and featuring one of the best opening couch gags), "Dancin' Homer" thrusts Homer into a gig with the Springfield Isotopes after he gets plastered during "Nuclear Employee and Spouses and No More Than Three Children Night" and starts hyping up the crowd with his antics. As an aside, leave it to early "The Simpsons" to cram in just about every baseball gag imaginable, from a great National Anthem bit to a fun riff on Lou Gehrig's speech from "The Pride of the Yankees."
Anyway, Homer winds up sitting next to Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer), and the two bond over crude insults. When the crowd's energy starts to dip — eager to impress his boss — Homer jumps up and launches into a ridiculous dance routine that gets the stadium on its feet and sparks a game-winning home run. Naturally, it turns into a full-time gig, and Dancin' Homer is born.
Homer excels in the gig mainly because he gets to be himself. He doesn't need training, discipline, or any sort of understanding. He dances like an idiot and genuinely seems to enjoy himself. For that reason, we're ranking this one pretty high because it's exactly the type of job Homer should be doing on a regular basis — a no-thinking, high-energy act that turns him into a local legend. What's better than that?
2. Sanitation Commissioner
After Homer humiliates Springfield's long-running sanitation commissioner, Ray Patterson (Steve Martin), he takes over the job and finally gets a chance to do some good. Unfortunately, he burns through his $4 million budget in less than a month, turning what should be a straightforward city gig into a full-blown disaster. Things get so bad that the town not only horsewhips Homer for his incompetence but also brings Patterson back. He promptly quits again, leaving Springfield to deal with the mess. "You're screwed. Thank you. Bye," he says dryly.
No matter, the episode delivers a great musical number ("The Garbage Man Can"), sharp satire of city government, and a U2 cameo. For a brief moment, it's nice to see Homer earn a little respect ... before immediately squandering it. His attempts to fix things only make matters worse, as other cities pay him to dump their garbage under Springfield, which, of course, ends in disaster.
The sanitation commissioner job gives Homer everything he craves: power, attention, and low effort. He isn't detail-oriented, but he is great at selling an idea to anyone who will listen. Early on, his efforts improve the town, but his lack of long-term planning unfortunately proves to be his downfall.
1. Globex
Homer lands a job at Globex, where he works for the endlessly charismatic Hank Scorpio (Albert Brooks). Suddenly, everything in his life clicks. His boss loves him (and casually keeps sugar in his pockets), his work is celebrated, and he lives in an upscale home. Scorpio even takes time during a company Fun Run to swing by with a fruit basket and show off his moccasins. Seriously, it's an episode that proves why "The Simpsons" stands as one of the best animated shows of all time.
For once, Homer is thriving. The only problem is that his family isn't. They hate their new life, and as it turns out, Scorpio is a full-blown supervillain trying to take over the world. At one point, he captures a James Bond-type figure in a very "Dr. No"-style setup. When the spy tries to escape, Homer — completely oblivious — tackles him, earns a proud pat on the back, and an extra story on his house.
Ultimately, Homer chooses his family over his perfect job. It's one of the rare times Homer genuinely succeeds, earns real respect, and appears happy — even if it's in the service of a madman. His time at Globex may be short-lived, but it proves he actually has something to offer the world. And for his efforts, he gets the Denver Broncos. Maybe "The Simpsons" movie sequel will shed light on that particular career.