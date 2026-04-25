The Simpsons: Homer's 10 Best Jobs, Ranked

Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), one of "The Simpsons" best characters, may technically work as a nuclear safety inspector, but over the course of the series, he's built a résumé that's anything but stable. From running his own businesses to stumbling into jobs he's unqualified for, Homer has tried just about everything and usually crashes and burns in spectacular fashion.

The funny thing is, every now and then, it actually works. Whether it's through sheer luck, blind confidence, or simply being in the right place at the right time, Homer occasionally finds himself thriving in roles that should be completely out of reach. Of course, those moments never last. More often than not, success spirals into chaos, usually because Homer pushes things too far, loses focus, or gets bored.

Still, those brief flashes of success are a big part of the character's appeal. For a guy who shouldn't be trusted with even the simplest responsibilities, Homer has managed to rack up a surprisingly long list of careers — some impressive, some ridiculous, all memorable. So grab a donut and a Duff, and take a look at Homer's 10 best jobs, ranked.