NCIS Brings Back LL COOL J's Sam Hanna With Nods To The Past — And The Future

Sam and the team question the tech trolls, and one of them, Harold, slips up when he says he went to Penn with Darryl... and later corrects himself to say Cornell. Hmmm. Meanwhile, Sam gives Jimmy an update on his kids: "Aiden made captain, as you know. Kamran's still on a mission to save democracy." He also notices Jimmy is wearing a weighted vest, with Jimmy confessing he's training to climb Mount Kilimanjaro — which he hasn't told the rest of the NCIS team about yet. A blackout strands them in an elevator, which allows Sam the time to give Jimmy a pep talk, encouraging him to tell his friends about his plans... and to climb up though the panel in the elevator's ceiling to get them out of there. "This is your Kilimanjaro moment," Sam tells him, and indeed, Jimmy is inspired to climb the elevator shaft and free himself before setting Sam free.

They grill Harold, who confesses that he lied about going to Penn because he got kicked out of school for hacking and really needs this job, so he made up a fake name and résumé. Plus, Kasie's reboot hits a snag when an old computer fan goes on the fritz, sending Parker and Sam to the evidence locker to find a replacement. Sam asks how the team is doing after the loss of Director Vance, and Parker admits, "It doesn't seem real. A lot of us are still in denial." Sam opens up, too, confessing that he's not sure what he's doing next with his life: "I've been waiting to make a move for a while now. I haven't been able to settle on a direction quite yet." Does that direction point to New York, perhaps?

They find a replacement for the broken computer fan, and Kasie gets the server cooled down, so the reboot is still on track. But then Jimmy sees someone he knows in the morgue... and gets knocked out cold. Parker learns that Tommy the janitor, who they ran into earlier, wasn't supposed to be working tonight, and he sent his fellow janitor Vito home early. Uh-oh.