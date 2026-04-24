Mariska Hargitay Reacts To Cancellation Of Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler may not team up as often these days, but Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are still partners at heart. After learning that Meloni's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" series was cancelled by Peacock, Hargitay shared her emotional reaction to the news during a conversation with Extra.
"I immediately burst out in tears because, you know, it was just like he said, and he was so beautiful and open because it has been a great ride and it has been so beautiful and intimate and such a huge part of his life and was life-changing for him ... It kind of took me by surprise."
Hargitay's comments refer to Meloni's emotional response to "Law & Order: Organized Crime" being cancelled. The actor took to social media and shared a teary video thanking fans who've followed his journey as Stabler over the years, calling it a special part of his life and career.
According to Hargitay, the show's cancellation marks the end of an era for Meloni. Stabler has been part of the "Law & Order" franchise since 1999, albeit not always as a permanent fixture. Be that as it may, will he return to the Dick Wolf franchise?
Mariska Hargitay wants to work with Christopher Meloni again
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler always find their way back to each other, with the former appearing in multiple seasons of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" across more than a dozen episodes. Meanwhile, Stabler has graced "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in recent years, so the characters are still in each other's orbit to some degree.
Now that "Organized Crime" has been cancelled, there could be more opportunities to bring Stabler back into the "SVU" fold. As of this writing, a return for his character has yet to be announced, but Mariska Hargitay hopes it happens. "Somehow, some way, yes," she told Extra about potentially working with Christopher Meloni again.
While "Organized Crime" is no more, "Law & Order: SVU" was recently renewed for a 28th season at NBC, ensuring more "Law & Order" on our screens for the foreseeable future.