Marshals Episode 9: What Song Does Riley Green's Garrett Sing At The End?

The ninth episode of "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" ended on a high note this week, with the team huddled around a fire at East Camp while newcomer Garrett (guest star Riley Green) treated them to a private concert. So, which tune was Garrett crooning exactly? It was "My Way," a new single released by real-life country star Green on Friday, April 17.

In an interview with TVLine, Green explains that while he didn't write "My Way" specifically for "Marshals," he did find that the song meshed serendipitously with the themes of the show. The song encapsulates complicated feelings of love and lost time, which hit home especially hard for Kayce as he continues to navigate life without his late wife Monica.

"When I got the script for what the scene was, and when it was and what was going on around it, that song made a lot of sense to me," Green says. "I loved that, lyrically, it worked with what was going on."

During the process of incorporating his music into the show, Green says he appreciated the collaborative nature between himself and the producers.

"I don't even want to say they gave me a bunch of freedom — they didn't tell me anything," Green says with a laugh. "They said, 'Here, play a little something.' So it was great that I got to kind of pick that creatively. It made me feel like a part of it."