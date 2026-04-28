Marshals Episode 9: What Song Does Riley Green's Garrett Sing At The End?
The ninth episode of "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" ended on a high note this week, with the team huddled around a fire at East Camp while newcomer Garrett (guest star Riley Green) treated them to a private concert. So, which tune was Garrett crooning exactly? It was "My Way," a new single released by real-life country star Green on Friday, April 17.
In an interview with TVLine, Green explains that while he didn't write "My Way" specifically for "Marshals," he did find that the song meshed serendipitously with the themes of the show. The song encapsulates complicated feelings of love and lost time, which hit home especially hard for Kayce as he continues to navigate life without his late wife Monica.
"When I got the script for what the scene was, and when it was and what was going on around it, that song made a lot of sense to me," Green says. "I loved that, lyrically, it worked with what was going on."
During the process of incorporating his music into the show, Green says he appreciated the collaborative nature between himself and the producers.
"I don't even want to say they gave me a bunch of freedom — they didn't tell me anything," Green says with a laugh. "They said, 'Here, play a little something.' So it was great that I got to kind of pick that creatively. It made me feel like a part of it."
How Luke Grimes (and music) brought Riley Green to Marshals
You might be wondering how country singer Riley Green found his way onto the "Yellowstone" spin-off, and the answer once again leads back to music. As Green recalls to TVLine, he first met "Marshals" star Luke Grimes in Nashville, where he was helping Grimes with his own music career. When Green casually expressed an interest in acting, Grimes was in full support.
"I had no idea that there would be a show this soon, but they had a part kind of written for me, so I flew out and read for it with Luke in Utah," Green says.
Green was already nervous about acting for the very first time, so imagine his surprise when he learned that his very first scene would be Garrett's dramatic awakening from a night terror in Episode 8.
"I was really thrown right into it," the singer-turned-actor tells us. "I've filmed some music videos, but there was no dialogue. This was real acting, and I'm so glad. I didn't want to tiptoe into this world where I show up as a country singer and play a song. I wanted it to be a real role, and man, what an awesome place to start in the acting world on a show like this."
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