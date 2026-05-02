Ash Ketchum's 10 Strongest Pokémon, Ranked

Ash Ketchum swore at the very start of the "Pokémon" anime that he was going to be the very best, like no one ever was. It may have taken over 25 years, but his dream finally came true when he won the Pokémon World Coronation Tournament in "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series," officially crowning him the strongest Pokémon trainer in the world. What's even more impressive about this victory: Ash won without even relying on some of his strongest Pokémon.

Over the course of the Ash Ketchum era of "Pokémon," he explored eight regions and caught nearly 100 Pokémon, including all 30 Tauros from the first season. Among them are some of the most iconic creatures in the franchise, like Snorlax, Dragonite, and Staraptor. However, some of Ash's best Pokémon, who won him many intense battles, were also ones he only traveled with for a season of the series or less.

Some of these ten Pokémon that Ash owned may not even be considered all that great in the competitive world of "Pokémon" video games. That being said, when they were utilized by the strongest trainer in the world, they showcased some incredible potential.