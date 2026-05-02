Ash Ketchum's 10 Strongest Pokémon, Ranked
Ash Ketchum swore at the very start of the "Pokémon" anime that he was going to be the very best, like no one ever was. It may have taken over 25 years, but his dream finally came true when he won the Pokémon World Coronation Tournament in "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series," officially crowning him the strongest Pokémon trainer in the world. What's even more impressive about this victory: Ash won without even relying on some of his strongest Pokémon.
Over the course of the Ash Ketchum era of "Pokémon," he explored eight regions and caught nearly 100 Pokémon, including all 30 Tauros from the first season. Among them are some of the most iconic creatures in the franchise, like Snorlax, Dragonite, and Staraptor. However, some of Ash's best Pokémon, who won him many intense battles, were also ones he only traveled with for a season of the series or less.
Some of these ten Pokémon that Ash owned may not even be considered all that great in the competitive world of "Pokémon" video games. That being said, when they were utilized by the strongest trainer in the world, they showcased some incredible potential.
10. Hawlucha
Hawlucha is a Fighting/Flying-type Pokémon that was first introduced in the sixth-generation games, "Pokémon X & Y." It wasn't too far into the corresponding anime series, "Pokémon the Series: XY," that Hawlucha made its debut both on-screen and as a member of Ash's team in the episode "The Forest Champion!" Very quickly, the luchador bird proved itself to be a dedicated fighter, having bested strong Pokémon in its forest habitat.
It's no wonder, then, that Ash decided to add this cocky, strong Hawlucha to his team, where it became a permanent member during his travels in the Kalos region. He still had a lot to learn at this time before he became one of Ash's strongest Pokémon, succumbing in battles against powerful adversaries like Korrina's Mega Lucario and Alain's Bisharp. Nevertheless, Hawlucha's ruthless determination kept it a fearsome member of Ash's sixth-generation team.
Though Hawlucha lost his fair share of battles, it was never before showcasing some serious strength by giving Ash an edge over his opponents. As one of the best Pokémon efficient at martial arts of all time, Hawlucha wasn't Ash's strongest, but it earned its confidence in battle.
9. Incineroar
If you're an avid follower of competitive "Pokémon" tournaments, then you know that Incineroar is considered by many champion players to be one of the strongest Pokémon in the series. It's no surprise, then, that Ash's Incineroar was an equally impressive member of his team, having first been encountered as a Litten in the opening episode of "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon." Before it's ever caught by Ash, this Litten goes through the wringer as its friend, an elderly Stoutland, passes away in one of the most disturbing scenes in the entire anime.
Fortunately, Litten makes Stoutland proud as it becomes a vital part of Ash's team in the Alola region, eventually evolving into Torracat during a match against Professor Kukui's Incineroar, which it loses. Torracat later evolves into Incineroar in a rematch after defeating its evolved form, which highlights how strong the Pokémon is even before fully evolving.
Though it's not nearly as strong as other Pokémon on this list when it's just a Litten, few Pokémon that Ash has ever caught have showcased as much growth throughout their travels with Ash. The World Coronation Series is lucky that Ash's Incineroar, paired with the move Darkest Lariat, never showed up.
8. Goodra
Ash first met Goodra when it was just a Goomy in the "Pokémon the Series: XY" episode "A Slippery Encounter!," where he nursed the Dragon-type Pokémon back to health and rescued it from Team Rocket. As a Sliggoo, then as Goodra, this Pokémon became a big reason why Ash won many battles throughout his Kalos region travels, defeating Clemont's Luxray and even overcoming its type disadvantage against a Florges in "Defending the Homeland!"
However, Ash eventually left Goodra in the wetlands under the care of Keanan, who had known it back when it was a wild Goomy. Thankfully, Ash doesn't leave Goodra there for long, allowing it to rejoin his team for the Lumiose Conference, where it continued to succeed against Fairy-type Pokémon it would normally struggle against.
Despite proving to be one of the strongest Pokémon Ash befriended in the Kalos region (aside from one obvious inclusion later in the list), he ultimately returned Goodra to the wetlands after the Lumiose Conference, where it remains by the end of his journey in the anime.
7. Infernape
Paul is one of the strongest trainers in the Pokémon anime and one of Ash's toughest rivals in "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl." Compared to Ash, Paul is pretty hard on his Pokémon, even going as far as to abandon them when they don't win him battles. That's how Ash ends up catching Infernape when it was just a Chimchar Paul had abandoned, and as proof of Ash's strength as a trainer, Chimchar eventually evolves into one of his best Pokémon.
Even just as a Chimchar, Ash's bond with the Fire-type Pokémon helped it become an impressive battler. This was also true when Chimchar evolved into Monferno, and especially when it became Infernape. After a brief period off of Ash's team during the Lily of the Valley Conference, Infernape was recalled for a match against its former owner, Paul. In a well-earned moment, Infernape bested Paul's Electivire and won Ash the matchup.
Later, Infernape reappeared in "Pokémon Journeys: The Series," having spent its time away from Ash training to become even stronger. In the episode "Advice to Goh!," Ash and Goh discover that Infernape has challenged a Moltres to battle in an effort to prove its prowess, though Infernape lost this fight. Still, managing to hold its own for as long as it did against a Legendary Pokémon is no easy feat for any Pokémon.
6. Gengar
Gengar officially marks the first Pokémon on this list that was a member of Ash's victorious team in the World Coronation Series. Surprisingly, this iconic first-generation Pokémon was not caught by Ash during his original Kanto travels, but joined his team during "Pokémon Journeys: The Series." It had previously been caught by another trainer, who later abandoned it at Cerise Laboratory, where it lingered for years until Ash and Goh encountered it in "Best Friend... Worst Nightmare!," the eleventh episode of the season.
Five episodes later, Ash re-encountered the Gengar and caught it after it aided in another defeat of Team Rocket. It eventually became Ash's first Gigantamax Pokémon, a special form of Dynamax that helped it defeat Marnie and her Gigantamax Grimmsnarl. Gengar remained on Ash's team during the Masters Eight Tournament, where it was instrumental in defeating Leon's Inteleon while Gigantamaxed. However, Gengar was defeated by Leon's Mr. Rime, having lost its Gigantamax status thanks to the residual effects of Inteleon's Dark Pulse.
As Ash's only Ghost-type in the series, Gengar was often successful thanks to its spectral abilities, allowing it to hide in the shadows of trainers and Pokémon both in and out of battle. Additionally, it gained an edge with access to moves like Will-O-Wisp, which it learned after training with Ash's other Fire-type Pokémon at Professor Oak's laboratory.
5. Sceptile
Ash Ketchum's Sceptile debuted early in "Pokémon: Advanced," the first season of the third-generation anime, as just a wild Treecko. In the episode "Tree's A Crowd," Ash and his traveling companions help Treecko, an outcast in its community of Grass-type Pokémon, save its tree home. When they ultimately fail, Treecko decides to join Ash's team.
Treecko quickly becomes one of Ash's strongest Pokémon in his travels through the Hoenn region, especially after it evolves into Grovyle and later Sceptile, its fully-evolved form. Notably, Sceptile is present for several encounters Ash has with Legendary and Mythical Pokémon outside the anime movies, including facing Deoxys and Regirock, though it ultimately loses to the latter because Ash, at the time, is possessed by the ghost of the King of Pokélantis.
Sceptile later rejoined Ash's team for the Lily of the Valley Conference in "Pokémon the Series: Diamond & Pearl." He was Ash's choice to face the enigmatic Tobias' ace, a Darkrai, on a team filled with Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. Against all odds, Sceptile defeats Darkrai before succumbing to Tobias' next Pokémon, a Latios, and it still deserves credit for the feat. If anything, it was evidence for many seasons to come after that, when paired with the right Pokémon, Ash was capable of doing great things in battle.
4. Lucario
Across all of the "Pokémon" anime's good and bad seasons, it's surprising that Ash Ketchum has only ever used one Mega-Evolved Pokémon, and it wasn't even during the sixth generation. Mega Evolution, as a gameplay gimmick, was introduced in "Pokémon X & Y" as a way for players to further strengthen certain Pokémon with completely new forms. Mega-Evolved Pokémon appear frequently in "Pokémon the Series: XY," even though Ash doesn't meet his future Mega Lucario until his later seasons in "Pokémon Journeys: The Series."
Ash met his Lucario when it was just an Egg in Vermilion City, later hatching into a Riolu and becoming one of Ash's strongest Pokémon, not just on this team, but of all time. Ash later sought out the mentorship of Kalos Gym Leader Korrina to Mega Evolve his Lucario, turning an already powerful Pokémon into a trump card in battle.
Lucario remained on Ash's team for the Masters Eight Tournament, training alongside some of his other powerful Pokémon. Mega Lucario helped Ash win key battles against trainers like Cynthia, who is renowned in the Pokémon world for her strength. Though Lucario ended up fainting during Ash's matchup against Leon, it's hard to imagine Ash would be considered as great a trainer as he is if he hadn't proved he was capable of Mega Evolution.
3. Charizard
Aside from Ash's most obvious sidekick throughout the anime series, Charizard might be the most iconic Pokémon of all time. It's no wonder Charizard has been such a constant in Ash's story from early on in the anime, when it had one of the best introductions in TV history as a poor Charmander abandoned by its trainer and rescued by Ash and his friends. Though it quickly bonded with Ash, things grew difficult once it fully evolved into Charizard, becoming disobedient and costing Ash several key victories.
It wasn't until the episode "Charizard Chills" that, following another battle sabotaged by Charizard's disobedience, Ash spent the night caring for the injured Fire-type Pokémon, reminding it of his rescue as a Charmander and inspiring it to start listening to him. The two become a near-unstoppable duo until Ash allows Charizard to stay at the Charicific Valley to train with Liza and other Charizard.
Though it's quite sad to see Ash part ways with a Pokémon he'd spent so long bonding with, Charizard would come back frequently to aid Ash in important moments, such as his decisive battle against Gary in the Silver Conference and his first Battle Frontier tournament. Sadly, Charizard did not make the cut for Ash's Masters Eight team, though it helped train his Gengar ahead of the tourney.
2. Greninja
If there's anything that frustrated fans of the "Pokémon" anime, it's the fact that Ash did not win the Lumiose Conference despite the fact that his bond with his Greninja surpassed that of many other Pokémon Ash has used throughout the television series. As a Froakie, Ash encountered the Water-type Pokémon in the first episode of "Pokémon the Series: XY," where it became the first addition to his team in the Kalos region. However, shortly after it fully evolved into Greninja, it became clear that this Pokémon would be quite the outlier in Ash's history.
Thanks to its bond with Ash, Greninja became capable of transforming into a new form similar to Mega Evolution, known as Ash-Greninja. This not only established Greninja as one of Ash's strongest Pokémon but also led to his first acknowledgment in the video games, as Ash-Greninja was eventually added to "Pokémon Sun & Moon" via a special ability known as Battle Bond.
Though it helped win Ash many battles leading up to and throughout the Lumiose Conference, it infamously lost against Alain's Mega-Evolved Charizard, who negated Ash-Greninja's type advantage with an added Dragon-typing. Greninja later parted ways with Ash to continue protecting Kalos with Zygarde, later reuniting with Ash to help train its Lucario, but ultimately did not return to join his team for the Masters Eight Tournament. It's frankly a missed opportunity, as seeing Ash-Greninja defeat Leon's Charizard would've been a nice full-circle moment for the Pokémon.
1. Pikachu
Is there really any universe in which Pikachu doesn't make the #1 spot on this list? Not only was it Ash's first Pokémon, given to him by Professor Oak in the very first episode of the "Pokémon" anime, but it remained a permanent member of his team for the next 26 years, traveling with him across eight regions, facing countless Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, and participating in nearly all of his most important battles.
Pikachu has had moments of weakness, such as losing a battle against Trip's recently caught Snivy in "Pokémon the Series: Black & White." However, it also defeated many powerful trainers' aces, including helping Ash win the Masters Eight Tournament and be crowned the strongest trainer in the world after narrowly defeating Leon's Charizard and surviving a devastating Fire Blast.
As far as the "Pokémon" video games go, Pikachu's far from actually being the strongest Pokémon, even though it receives special treatment as the series mascot all the time. Nevertheless, Pikachu is what it is in pop culture thanks to its portrayal in the anime, establishing it as a prized commodity that Team Rocket is always trying to steal rather than just a slightly rare Pokémon. If Ash had never met Pikachu, chances are he would never have become the powerful trainer he ended the "Pokémon" anime as.