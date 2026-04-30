Grey's Anatomy Brings Back Station 19's Maya Bishop — With A Potentially Tragic Twist (Exclusive First Look)

"Station 19" fans have been eager to reunite with their firefighting favorites ever since the "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off ended two years ago... but not like this!

Danielle Savre, who played Maya Bishop for all seven seasons of "Station 19," guest-stars on the Thursday, April 30 episode of "Grey's" (ABC, 10/9c), but as you'll see in TVLine's exclusive first look above, she isn't exactly dropping by Grey Sloan Memorial for a casual visit.

When we reunite with Maya, she's being rushed into the hospital after suffering second- and third-degree burns while fighting a three-alarm house fire. She also fell through a roof while battling the blaze, further complicating her myriad injuries. And what's this about a missing probie? Worst. Reunion. Ever.

To make matters worse, Maya isn't the only beloved character from the "Grey's" universe going through it this week. For starters, the episode's promo reveals that the bridge Owen regularly takes to work has collapsed, and Dr. Hunt is seen bleeding from his head in a sinking car. We don't want to assume the worst, but with Kevin McKidd confirmed to be exiting at the end of the season, could "Grey's" be killing off another doc?

This week's "all hands on deck" crisis then takes an even more drastic turn when Meredith's boyfriend Nick (guest star Scott Speedman) also needs emergency surgery. All we can say is, if he survives this ordeal, he better but a ring on it!

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Maya's return to "Grey's Anatomy," then drop a comment with your hopes for the final two episodes of Season 22 below.