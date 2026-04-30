Boston Blue: Bridget Moynahan Returns As Erin Reagan In Exclusive First Look

"Boston Blue" audiences last saw Erin in the October 17 premiere, when Erin showed up in Boston to check in on her brother and his comatose son Sean. As for why she was the right Reagan to pay Danny a visit in the pilot, series co-creator Brandon Margolis previously told TVLine, "A lot of what we loved about Erin is that she was always trying to take care of Danny, even when he was too stubborn to see it.... She'd walk into that hospital room, clean it up a bit, and dare him to be mad at her. That's just who she is — and Bridget was awesome to come play with us."

That has been followed by appearances from Len Cariou (who guest-starred as Reagan family patriarch Henry in Episode 13), and Marisa Ramirez, who has thus far appeared in four episodes — most recently in Episode 15, when Danny and Baez broke up. But during a recent appearance at CBS Fest, Wahlberg confirmed to Parade that Ramirez will indeed return as Maria in the May 22 season finale — with the door left open for Danny's former partner to return in Season 2 this fall.