Boston Blue: Bridget Moynahan Returns As Erin Reagan In Exclusive First Look
"Boston Blue" is staging a Reagan sibling reunion — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.
Bridget Moynahan will reunite with TV brother Donnie Wahlberg in the Friday, May 1 episode of the "Blue Bloods" spin-off, reprising her role as ADA Erin Reagan for the first time since the pilot.
In Season 1, Episode 17, "when a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally" — you guessed it, Erin! — "in a tense race against time." Meanwhile, as Rev. Peters prepares to undergo a heart operation, long‑kept secrets surface, forcing members of the Silver family "to confront personal truths."
Exclusive First Look at Bridget Moynahan's Return
"Boston Blue" audiences last saw Erin in the October 17 premiere, when Erin showed up in Boston to check in on her brother and his comatose son Sean. As for why she was the right Reagan to pay Danny a visit in the pilot, series co-creator Brandon Margolis previously told TVLine, "A lot of what we loved about Erin is that she was always trying to take care of Danny, even when he was too stubborn to see it.... She'd walk into that hospital room, clean it up a bit, and dare him to be mad at her. That's just who she is — and Bridget was awesome to come play with us."
That has been followed by appearances from Len Cariou (who guest-starred as Reagan family patriarch Henry in Episode 13), and Marisa Ramirez, who has thus far appeared in four episodes — most recently in Episode 15, when Danny and Baez broke up. But during a recent appearance at CBS Fest, Wahlberg confirmed to Parade that Ramirez will indeed return as Maria in the May 22 season finale — with the door left open for Danny's former partner to return in Season 2 this fall.
More About Boston Blue
"Boston Blue," which premiered October 17, 2025, stars Donnie Wahlberg reprising his "Blue Bloods" role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan. This time around, he's taken a position with the Boston Police Department to be closer to his son, rookie patrol officer Sean (now played by Mika Amonsen).
There, Danny is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family — one that includes Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Police Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), Sean's partner Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and Mae's father, Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson).
On December 3, 2025, "Boston Blue" was renewed for Season 2. New Season 1 episodes continue to air Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) through May 22.