TVLine Asks: Did Will Trent's Young Amanda Astound? What's Laura Dern's Role On White Lotus? Did Testaments Make You Flinch? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Will Trent," "The White Lotus," "The Testaments," and more!
1 | On "Happy's Place," are you hoping guest star Eric Stonestreet returns as Bobbie and Isabella's therapist next season — perhaps so Bobbie can work through her resentment toward her late father?
2 | On "Boston Blue," how exactly did Greg manage to A) get the call about his daughter's liver transplant, B) build multiple bombs, and C) plant them in both the parking lot and the morgue of Boston General — all in a single morning, while also caring for his critically ill kid? And given how close Sean and Jonah were to the blast site, shouldn't they at least have ruptured their eardrums?
3 | On "Tracker," why did Colter say it's been "about 20 years" since his father died when the pilot clearly established Ashton was killed in 2003?
We'd also like to know...
4 | On the "Big Bang Theory" front, between the first-look photos and that comic book–style key art, are you more intrigued by HBO Max's upcoming spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe"?
5 | On "The Neighborhood," wasn't it fairly obvious the episode was steering Dave and Gemma toward a possible move back to Kalamazoo — long before the sappy music and Dave looking up at that artwork of Lake Michigan? And if it was meant to play as a cliffhanger, why did CBS spoil the move in a promo for the May 11 series finale?
6 | Even though Bill has officially accused Colin of being the "CIA" mole, this has to be a red herring they're getting out of the way before diving into the season's endgame, right?
7 | "Ted Lasso" fans, how excited were you to see Shannon on the pitch in the Season 4 teaser trailer? And can we get new episodes ASAPPP — as soon as possible, pretty please?
8 | On "Will Trent," how great was it to see Sydney Park back as a young Amanda Wagner — potentially for one last time? And how much did it add to finally witness how Will (played by an equally terrific Andrés Velez) re-entered Amanda's life as a young adult?
We're also wondering...
9 | Does Netflix's newly ordered animated comedy "Dad's House" — in which a 13-year-old child of divorce spends every second weekend with his laidback, but well-meaning dad — sound an awful lot like the recurring "Saturday Night Live" animated short "Brad & His Dad"?
10 | Now that Laura Dern is replacing Helena Bonham Carter in Season 4 of "The White Lotus," will she be playing Abby, the ex-wife of Michael Imperioli's Dom that she voiced in Season 2? Or an entirely new character?
11 | If you read "Imperfect Women," thoughts on that killer switch in the finale?
12 | Now that the prize for winning "Survivor 50" has been increased to $2 million, will anyone start to target power duo Cirie and Ozzy? And where does Rick Devens flipping MrBeast's fateful coin rank in a list of the show's biggest and boldest moves ever?
We're still curious about...
13 | On this week's "The Testaments," even though it was clear that Aunt Lydia hadn't killed Vidala in the tennis stadium, did you still flinch when she pulled the trigger?
14 | Were you surprised to see so little of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" guest star Lance Barber this week, upon his return as the late George Sr.?
15 | Pine Valley faithful: How quickly did you clock "All My Children" alum Alicia Minshew in this week's "Law & Order"?
16 | Who would've thought, given how "Law & Order: SVU" detective Griff started out in Benson's unit at the start of the season, that he'd wind up her biggest champion/potential professional savior?
17 | Did Deborah and DJ's "Amazing Race" appearance in this week's "Hacks" make you wish the CBS reality series would do a real-life celebrity installment?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!