TVLine Asks: Did Will Trent's Young Amanda Astound? What's Laura Dern's Role On White Lotus? Did Testaments Make You Flinch? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Will Trent," "The White Lotus," "The Testaments," and more!

1 | On "Happy's Place," are you hoping guest star Eric Stonestreet returns as Bobbie and Isabella's therapist next season — perhaps so Bobbie can work through her resentment toward her late father?

2 | On "Boston Blue," how exactly did Greg manage to A) get the call about his daughter's liver transplant, B) build multiple bombs, and C) plant them in both the parking lot and the morgue of Boston General — all in a single morning, while also caring for his critically ill kid? And given how close Sean and Jonah were to the blast site, shouldn't they at least have ruptured their eardrums?

3 | On "Tracker," why did Colter say it's been "about 20 years" since his father died when the pilot clearly established Ashton was killed in 2003?