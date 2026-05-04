15 Sad TV Shows That Are Guaranteed To Leave You In Tears

If you're not familiar with "BoJack Horseman," it might sound absurd to you that an animated series about a talking horse is one of the saddest shows out there, but it's absolutely true. While the show is wacky, it's also deeply upsetting, profound, and brilliant. We won't judge you for crying over this messed-up equine.

Set in a world where animals and humans coexist, the show follows a self-destructive horse named BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett). BoJack once starred in a popular 1990s sitcom, and has been trying (and mostly failing) to coast on that success ever since. While attempting a comeback, he consistently makes damaging decisions and alienates the people who care about him. A cleverly crafted tragicomedy, the series begins with a ludicrous tone that keeps things light before diving into the horror and despair of human (or horse) existence. As we learn more about BoJack's drinking problem, his traumatic childhood, and the deep pain and loneliness felt by his friends, we welcome the laughs to break up our sniffling.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).