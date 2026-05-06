15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Pitt
We adore "The Pitt," and if you're reading this article, you probably do too. The HBO Max series stars Noah Wyle as Dr. Robbie, an attending physician at a busy, underfunded emergency room in Pittsburgh. The show takes a unique approach to the medical drama, unfolding in real time as each season covers a 15-hour shift in the ER.
With rapid pace, compelling ensemble, and a bevy of heartbreaking and sometimes heartwarming stories set within its walls, "The Pitt" captures the intensity of life inside a high-pressure hospital. The series often comments on the challenges these medical practitioners face due to budgetary issues and bureaucracy, and how systemic oppression and class stratification can worsen medical issues.
"The Pitt" has been widely praised for its realism and inventive structure, with some calling it a standout among modern medical dramas. Still, it's not entirely peerless. Here are 15 shows to watch if you're looking for more gripping stories set in similarly high-stakes environments.
ER
"The Pitt" would not exist without "ER." In fact, Noah Wyle, John Wells, and R. Scott Gemmill attempted to create an "ER" reboot before they came up with "The Pitt" (and were sued because of it). Often considered one of the best medical dramas ever made, "ER" remains some of the most riveting television of its kind. Created by Michael Crichton and based on his experiences as a medical student, the series is set in a busy emergency room in Chicago.
In the show's earlier seasons, the cast includes Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Sherry Stringfield, Eriq La Salle, Laura Innes, and a fresh-faced Noah Wyle. The fast-paced show balances one-off medical cases with larger questions about the state of medicine, along with the personal struggles of its doctors and nurses.
Like "The Pitt," the NBC series functions like a high-speed train that rarely stops, with staff members fighting every day to make a difference. Both shows thrive on urgency and emotional stakes, capturing the daily pressures of working in an understaffed, high-intensity environment where every decision matters.
Third Watch
Following the success of "ER," John Wells, who also produces "The Pitt," created "Third Watch." Set in New York City, the series follows a team of cops, paramedics, and firefighters working the 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM shift, referred to as the "third watch." Like "ER" and "The Pitt," "Third Watch" features an ensemble cast, fast-paced action, and a high-stress workplace environment.
One of the first shows to successfully integrate these three professions into one story, "Third Watch" presents emergencies from multiple perspectives, taking a long, hard look at the concept of heroism and exploring how these characters' personal lives affect their work, and vice versa.
The series depicts the many difficulties of these jobs and doesn't shy away from how bleak things can get for first responders. The ensemble cast — including Kim Raver, Bobby Cannavale, Eddie Cibrian, Molly Price, and Jason Wiles — helps ground the show, even when it verges into soapier territory in its later seasons.
24
While the real-time format of "The Pitt" is one of its biggest draws, it's not the only show to utilize that innovative style. The series that popularized the format is "24," the high-stakes political thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer. Based in Los Angeles, Bauer works to stop terrorist threats, often making difficult decisions under intense pressure.
Every episode of the show unfolds over a single hour, with each season spanning a 24-hour period. Filled with plot twists, shocking deaths, and surprising betrayals, "24" thrives on constant tension. The series also explores the moral complexities of Bauer's actions, as his methods — which can include deception, intimidation, and torture — often blur the line between heroism and compromise. Regardless of whether you agree with the show's politics or Bauer's questionable decisions, the series provides a thought-provoking snapshot of American intelligence policy in the 9/11 era.
Call the Midwife
"The Pitt" explores how various social ills and systemic inequalities affect medical care in this country. "Call the Midwife" takes a similar interest in the overlap between social issues and medicine, albeit in a wildly different context. The first season of the critically acclaimed series takes place in 1957 in the impoverished East End of London, following a group of nuns at the Nonnatus House who work as midwives and nurses, caring for women in the community.
Spanning 15 seasons, as of this writing, and set across consecutive years, "Call the Midwife" tracks the evolving medical issues and social challenges faced by its characters. The show has been widely praised for its portrayal of a wide range of medical topics, including cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, birth control, abortion, sickle cell disease, intersex people, as well as social issues like LGBTQ rights, women's rights, and immigration. Though it often tackles very serious problems and depicts a fair amount of tragedy, the series maintains a sense of good cheer and hopefulness that makes for a feel-good (if teary) viewing experience.
Nurse Jackie
"The Pitt" is far from the first show to tackle drug addiction within the medical community, as we've seen this topic explored before in "ER" and, perhaps most notably, in the excellent Showtime series "Nurse Jackie." The show premiered in 2009, at a time when TV audiences were drawn to complex anti-heroes in series like "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad." Many of those characters were brooding men, until the sharply drawn and deeply flawed Nurse Jackie (Edie Falco of "The Sopranos") came along.
Falco's Jackie is an emergency room nurse with an addiction to pills, and she maintains an affair with a pharmacist to support her substance abuse. "Nurse Jackie" is a dark comedy that mines its humor from Jackie's often chaotic behavior, though it never belittles the struggles faced by those battling addiction. Jackie is a compellingly prickly character, and Falco's mesmerizing performance grounds the series amidst its many ups and downs.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The Bear
The FX on Hulu series "The Bear" thrives on the same frenetic energy as "The Pitt," though its setting is quite different. The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, a high-end chef. When his older brother dies by suicide, Carmy comes home to run his family's humble sandwich shop. Carmy's training in haute cuisine doesn't translate to a smooth transition, and the family-run restaurant is soon beset with financial troubles, familial drama, and an identity crisis.
One of the most-awarded shows in TV history, "The Bear" is known for its tense, fast-paced scenes and its portrayal of the challenges of running a restaurant. Inventive cinematography emphasizes the claustrophobia of the setting, while extended, carefully choreographed sequences capture the intensity of the kitchen. Amidst those high-stress scenes, we find a thoughtful exploration of grief buoyed by standout performances from actors like Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Abby Elliott.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Berlin ER
"The Pitt" and "Berlin ER" both depict underfunded emergency rooms, but the latter takes a grittier, less conventional approach to the genre. The Apple TV+ series follows Dr. Zanna Parker (Haley Louise Jones), the head of the ER in a struggling Berlin hospital, where her efforts to improve conditions are met with considerable resistance from the hospital's exhausted staff. Among her colleagues are Dr. Ben Weber (Slavko Popadić), who has good intentions but grapples with substance abuse; Dr. Emina Ertan (Şafak Şengül), who has a tough exterior but gets results; and Dr. Dom Kohn (Aram Tafreshian), whose cheerful demeanor is often undercut by mistakes.
Rather than focusing on the most skilled or most charming doctors in the city, "Berlin ER" centers on flawed individuals, many of whom have lost their enthusiasm for the job. The series also moves away from a traditional case-of-the-week format, instead building a longer narrative around Zanna's proposed changes to the hospital. In doing so, it offers an unflinching look at the challenges of the German healthcare system and the individuals who work within it.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
New Amsterdam
"The Pitt" highlights many of the shortcomings of the American healthcare system, though issues like bureaucracy and funding often take a backseat to the show's focus on the stories of ER patients. In the NBC series "New Amsterdam," conflict with bureaucracy and systemic roadblocks to patient care take center stage. Ryan Eggold stars as Max Goodwin, the idealistic director of a struggling public hospital in New York City. Determined to improve patient care, Max frequently pushes back against institutional red tape, even as his colleagues question his unconventional approach.
"New Amsterdam" is much soapier and openly sentimental than "The Pitt," though both series depict head doctors with distinct approaches to running an ER. While Max's methods can be polarizing, the character is supported by a strong ensemble that manages to pull off the show's penchant for mushiness. Despite its often heightened tone, the series maintains a hopeful outlook while addressing difficult, real-world issues like the overturning of Roe V. Wade.
Five Days at Memorial
Like "The Pitt," "Five Days at Memorial" follows medical practitioners as they deal with major disasters, not to mention the fallout from trauma. The underrated Apple TV+ miniseries centers on hospital staff in the aftermath of another harrowing event: Hurricane Katrina. Based on a non-fiction book by Sheri Fink, the show depicts five agonizing days in a New Orleans hospital after the devastating hurricane strikes.
The series opens with the discovery that 45 bodies were found after the hospital was finally evacuated, and it works to examine how and why those deaths occured. Though the series suggests that the bulk of the blame lies at the feet of government and corporate officials who failed to protect human life, "Five Days at Memorial" zeroes in on the impossible decisions that the doctors, nurses, and civilians were forced to make during this period. The series soars thanks to gut-wrenching performances from Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Adepero Oduye, who humanize these tough choices.
Code Black
Based on the documentary film of the same name, the CBS series "Code Black" takes place in an overwhelmed Los Angeles emergency room — the title refers to a hospital operating at or beyond capacity. Marcia Gay Harden plays Dr. Leanne Rorish, the ER's attending physician, a no-nonsense risk-taker nicknamed "Daddy" by her residents. In the first season, she's saddled with a group of first-year residents, played by Benjamin Hollingsworth, Bonnie Somerville, Melanie Chandra, and Harry Ford. Luis Guzmán plays Leanne's counterpart, Jesse Salander, a nurse who takes care of the residents, earning him the nickname "Mama."
"Code Black" is a fast-paced series where crises are constant, much like in "The Pitt." Though not quite as hard-hitting as the documentary that inspired it, the show focuses on the drama of the hospital itself rather than relationship issues, illustrating who these characters are based on how they react in high-stress situations. Harden's magnetic presence functions as the series' heart, with unceasing chaos swirling around her.
Transplant
The Canadian series "Transplant" is an ER drama defined by its unique protagonist. Hamza Haq plays Bashir Hamed, known as Bash, a Syrian refugee living in Toronto. Though Bash was a doctor in his home country, he's unable to continue his medical career in Canada and finds work at a Middle Eastern restaurant. When an emergency pushes him into action, Bash uses his medical training to save lives — a moment of heroism that ultimately earns him a residency at York Memorial Hospital.
"Transplant" would look like any other run-of-the-mill medical drama were it not for Bash's unusual perspective. His experiences working in a war zone inform his approach to medicine; he's quick on his feet and innovative in his methods. But he's not an obvious hero who simply rises above difficult circumstances, either. Indeed, Bash's status as an immigrant puts him in a precarious position and creates many obstacles to a successful career. The show's medical plotlines aren't anything new, but with an interesting protagonist played soulfully by Haq, "Transplant" is a welcome addition to the medical lineup.
This Is Going to Hurt
In "This Is Going to Hurt," Ben Whishaw plays Adam Kay, a junior NHS doctor working in obstetrics and gynecology, or as he ever so lovingly calls it, "brats and t**ts." Based on a memoir by the real Adam Kay, the wry series details the difficulties of working in the NHS, including the lack of support given to doctors and the mental and emotional toll the job can take. Both heartbreaking and darkly funny, the series breaks the fourth wall, à la "Fleabag," to give viewers insight into what the doctors are really thinking.
Initially, Adam is a somewhat unlikable character, saddled with a pompous attitude and a steady stream of sarcasm. Over the course of the miniseries' seven episodes, we learn how much he has struggled, dealing with a homophobic mother and a constant state of exhaustion. Whishaw is amazing in the lead role, supported by a strong cast that includes Ambika Mod as a new trainee. "This Is Going to Hurt" doesn't glamorize the life of a doctor, instead depicting its harsh realities with the same nerve-racking intensity of "The Pitt."
St. Elsewhere
"The Pitt" likely wouldn't exist without "St. Elsewhere," the 1980s series that helped lay the groundwork for modern medical dramas with its smart, gritty, ambitious storytelling. Set in St. Eligius, a run-down teaching hospital in Boston, the show features an amazing cast of actors, including a pre-stardom Denzel Washington, Mark Harmon, Howie Mandel, Ed Begley Jr., and Alfre Woodard.
Prior to "St. Elsewhere," many procedural shows tended to follow standard, case-of-the-week formats with a small core cast. The medical drama reworked this format with its large ensemble, longer story arcs, and a snappy blend of drama, comedy, and action. It's often compared to "Hill Street Blues," which was similarly revolutionary for cop shows. The show asked viewers to invest in its characters and their journeys as doctors, while posing compelling questions about the nature of healthcare in America. The first show to depict medical staff as more than just easy-to-root-for heroes, "St. Elsewhere" took risks with its storytelling and marked the beginning of a new era for TV.
The Knick
"The Pitt" is a rare medical drama that falls under the umbrella of "prestige TV," blessed with no ad breaks and 15-episode seasons. "The Knick" is another prestige entry that pushes the genre in striking ways. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the Cinemax series is set in New York City in 1900 and stars Clive Owen as Dr. John Thackery, a brilliant surgeon working to advance patient care at Knickerbocker Hospital while battling drug addiction. He's assisted by Dr. Algernon C. Edwards (André Holland), a gifted Black surgeon rarely recognized for his abilities.
Visually sumptuous, the series captures both the allure and the horrors of the era through Soderbergh's distinctive style. "The Knick" is not for the faint of heart, as medicine during this era was particularly gruesome and the pain inflicted on ailing patients considerable. At the same time, the series grounds itself in the brutal realities of the period while rendering this era's unique challenges with great beauty and passion, personified by all-around fantastic performances from its cast.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The Resident
Fox's "The Resident" isn't the kind of medical drama where interns learn hard lessons but eventually discover the awesome power of medicine and saving lives while swelling music plays. No, "The Resident" is much more cynical than that. Our intern here is Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), who, on his first day, heroically saves a patient only to learn she's brain dead. The hospital's chief (a deliciously devilish Bruce Greenwood) kills a patient due to a hand tremor and forces his staff to cover it up, while Devon's mentor, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), initially comes across as rude, arrogant, and borderline abrasive.
While the medical cases matter, "The Resident" is more interested in the hospital's inner workings, offering a bleak look at the corporate structures that make the world go round. The series leans into soapy elements — including Conrad's quest to win back his ex, played by Emily VanCamp — but also functions as a thriller, tackling corruption and the perils of medical insurance. These doctors are far from perfect, and the system is even more flawed, making for a compelling, if often grim, medical drama.