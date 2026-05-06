15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Pitt

We adore "The Pitt," and if you're reading this article, you probably do too. The HBO Max series stars Noah Wyle as Dr. Robbie, an attending physician at a busy, underfunded emergency room in Pittsburgh. The show takes a unique approach to the medical drama, unfolding in real time as each season covers a 15-hour shift in the ER.

With rapid pace, compelling ensemble, and a bevy of heartbreaking and sometimes heartwarming stories set within its walls, "The Pitt" captures the intensity of life inside a high-pressure hospital. The series often comments on the challenges these medical practitioners face due to budgetary issues and bureaucracy, and how systemic oppression and class stratification can worsen medical issues.

"The Pitt" has been widely praised for its realism and inventive structure, with some calling it a standout among modern medical dramas. Still, it's not entirely peerless. Here are 15 shows to watch if you're looking for more gripping stories set in similarly high-stakes environments.