TVLine Asks: Did Rookie Give Déjà Vu? How'd Will Trent's Seth Fare Worse Than Angie? Will Bear Cliffhanger Impact Final Season? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Rookie," "Will Trent," "The Bear," and more!

1 | Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us"), Myha'la ("Industry"), Michael Sheen ("Good Omens")... Does the newly announced cast of the U.K.'s "Celebrity Traitors" blow even the buzziest U.S. roster out of the water?

2 | On "Euphoria," would Jules really have been left completely alone on the set of a popular television show? Like, there wasn't even a production assistant around to witness what she did to her canvas?

3 | Which faux "Hot Ones" appearance was your favorite: Valerie Cherish's moment in the hot seat in "The Comeback," or Molly Wells' meltdown in the first season of "Loot"?

4 | Which take on the series finale's final scene are you choosing to believe, "Watson" fans: that it was another of John's hallucinations, or that he recovered and got a happily ever after in London with Mary?

5 | Between the joint wedding and double pregnancy reveal, is the setup for "The Neighborhood" series finale feeling a little... Brady Brides-esque?