TVLine Asks: Did Rookie Give Déjà Vu? How'd Will Trent's Seth Fare Worse Than Angie? Will Bear Cliffhanger Impact Final Season? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Rookie," "Will Trent," "The Bear," and more!
1 | Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us"), Myha'la ("Industry"), Michael Sheen ("Good Omens")... Does the newly announced cast of the U.K.'s "Celebrity Traitors" blow even the buzziest U.S. roster out of the water?
2 | On "Euphoria," would Jules really have been left completely alone on the set of a popular television show? Like, there wasn't even a production assistant around to witness what she did to her canvas?
3 | Which faux "Hot Ones" appearance was your favorite: Valerie Cherish's moment in the hot seat in "The Comeback," or Molly Wells' meltdown in the first season of "Loot"?
4 | Which take on the series finale's final scene are you choosing to believe, "Watson" fans: that it was another of John's hallucinations, or that he recovered and got a happily ever after in London with Mary?
5 | Between the joint wedding and double pregnancy reveal, is the setup for "The Neighborhood" series finale feeling a little... Brady Brides-esque?
We're still wondering...
6 | Now that Gibbs and Lala kissed on "NCIS: Origins," will Season 3 document a real love affair between the two of them? And what are your predictions for who kidnapped Randy?
7 | On "NCIS," can we get Parker thrown behind bars one more time in next week's season finale to earn him the trifecta for the season? And were you hoping for a Mark Harmon cameo after Parker heavily implied Gibbs was the one who took out Wayne Rogers?
8 | If "The Bear" standalone prequel episode "Gary" ended back in present day, as we suspect, how is that nasty car crash going to affect Richie and the restaurant in the upcoming final season?
9 | Do you agree with TVLine reader ObiWan: Has "The Rookie" overused kidnapping as a storytelling device now that #Chenford has fallen victim to the trope? And should we be trusting Tim with a badge and a gun after he so foolishly lost Lucy's engagement ring?
We'd also like to know...
10 | "Hacks" fans, with Deborah revealing that she had a medical procedure to remove a mysterious mass — and with just three episodes left in the series — do you think bad news looms, or do you believe Deborah when she says that everything's fine?
11 | On "Will Trent," if Angie and Seth were T-boned on the passenger side of Seth's car, why was it Seth who suffered the brunt of the damage? And are you relieved the show decided to jump forward in time, rather than potentially spending part of Season 5 watching Angie grieve? Also: Who should play the new GBI deputy director?
12 | If you (like Wyck in "Widow's Bay") lived on an island you were convinced was riddled with supernatural evil, would you maybe, uhhh, move back to the mainland as soon as humanly possible? And who else (wrongly) thought that island visitor Marissa was going to be revealed as another form of the creepy sea hag?
We're still wondering...
13 | Did you also think Bobby was going to show up during Athena's coma dream on the "9-1-1" season finale, or have you learned to measure your expectations by now?
14 | Now that HBO's "Harry Potter" series has locked in a second season, who are your dream castings for "Chamber of Secrets" characters like Gilderoy Lockhart and Tom Riddle? And can the show possibly conjure a more beloved version of Dobby the House Elf than the one we got in the movies?
15 | Given this week's "The Testaments," which confirms that Daisy's birth parents are not June and Nick (like they are in the book), do you have any theories on who they might be?
16 | Although Det. Buzz Fleming was able to keep his job on "Elsbeth" this week, does all this talk of precinct budget cuts (and the new police commissioner's bad vibes) have you worried that another character will exit by the end of Season 3?
We're still curious about...
17 | "Outlander" fans: Were you screaming as loudly as we did when Claire let Richardson go free? Also: Who wore it best: Jamie or the newly rehumanized prince in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"?
18 | On "Law & Order: SVU," Benson's active suspension sure didn't last long, did it?
19 | Are we to assume the "Law & Order" finale won't feature any scenes between Maura Tierney and her former "ER" co-star Anthony Edwards, whose guest casting was revealed in Thursday's promo? Otherwise, why wouldn't NBC market this as a reunion the way it did when Mekhi Phifer guest-starred last year?
20 | "Criminal Minds" fans, are you tired of Elias Voit dominating this show, as it appears he'll do again in Season 19, judging by the new trailer?
21 | As great as it is seeing Betsy Sodaro pop up in "Ghosts," has Season 5 maybe spent a bit too much time in the basement?
22 | Which TV dance moment do you think was more uncomfortable for actor Sean Kaufman: performing that groomsmen group routine in "The Summer I Turned Pretty," or watching the flash mob in this week's "For All Mankind"?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!