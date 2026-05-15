Why NCIS Benefitted Immensely From Not Starting As A Streaming Show, According To CBS

"NCIS" debuted on CBS back in 2003, before streaming took over the industry like a tidal wave — but several people close to the series argue that coming onto the scene ahead of the streamer boom was actually integral to the show's success. CBS president Amy Reisenbach thinks the show's pre-streaming rise is "a hundred percent" the reason behind its long-running reputation as one of the most popular military procedurals on air.

"It does touch so many viewers coast to coast and worldwide, and that really is because of the platform that it got on CBS, as well as how well it did when it went into syndication around the world," Reisenbach told The Hollywood Reporter in an oral history celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show. "But it all started on linear, and that does have a lot to do with its longevity and success."

For "NCIS" director Diana Valentine — who has also directed for multiple "NCIS" spinoffs, including "New Orleans," "Los Angeles," "Hawai'i," and "Origins" — a big part of why the broadcast path was better than a streaming start for the show lies in the fact that the drama was actually allowed to grow and find its footing with a network. "'NCIS' didn't start getting these numbers and becoming the big hit until season four or five," Valentine explained to THR. "And a lot of times [now], studios and networks don't let a show find its audience before it gets pulled — even more so with streamers. A streaming show would never go 21 years like this show has."