Bones Star Emily Deschanel Was Thrilled A Key Part Went To A Female Guest Star
If you're looking for a great police procedural series that puts a positive spin on serial killers, look no further than "Bones." Parts of this ilk usually go to male actors, so Emily Deschanel was thrilled when the creators of "Bones" cast Deirdre Lovejoy as the infamous Gravedigger
"I love the fact that it was a woman," Deschanel told Gold Derby. "I mean, not that I want women serial killers, but I like the parity of it. Maybe men are killing more, but women do kill, too. Female actors don't get an opportunity to play serial killers very often."
Gravedigger, aka Heather Taffet, is an antagonist whose atrocities begin on "Bones" Season 2, and she remains a presence until Season 6. By day, she works as an attorney, but her extracurricular activities involve kidnapping people and burying them alive for ransom money. Deschanel isn't the only fan of this villain either, as "Bones" fans agree with her sentiment.
Bones fans weigh in on Gravedigger
Fox forced "Bones" creator Hart Hanson to put serial killers in the show. Hanson wasn't super interested in writing a serial killer series at the time, but he liked Gravedigger because the character's methods of burying people freaked him out. What's more, Hanson thought her modus operandi was unlike other TV show kidnappers at the time.
With that in mind, how did the "Bones" fan base react to the killer? "I think Heather Taffet was the perfect character to be the killer and the actress did a great job playing her," one fan wrote on Reddit.
"She terrified the bejesus out of me when I was younger. I still can't see the actress' face without almost recoiling," wrote another fan on the "Bones" subreddit.
The general consensus is that Gravedigger is one of the scariest and most memorable villains on "Bones." In fact, she's so scary that some fans wish they got to see more of her. One Redditor enthused, "The character and story was good enough that it could have supported a few more episodes before the big reveal."