Bones Star Emily Deschanel Was Thrilled A Key Part Went To A Female Guest Star

If you're looking for a great police procedural series that puts a positive spin on serial killers, look no further than "Bones." Parts of this ilk usually go to male actors, so Emily Deschanel was thrilled when the creators of "Bones" cast Deirdre Lovejoy as the infamous Gravedigger

"I love the fact that it was a woman," Deschanel told Gold Derby. "I mean, not that I want women serial killers, but I like the parity of it. Maybe men are killing more, but women do kill, too. Female actors don't get an opportunity to play serial killers very often."

Gravedigger, aka Heather Taffet, is an antagonist whose atrocities begin on "Bones" Season 2, and she remains a presence until Season 6. By day, she works as an attorney, but her extracurricular activities involve kidnapping people and burying them alive for ransom money. Deschanel isn't the only fan of this villain either, as "Bones" fans agree with her sentiment.