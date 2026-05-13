9-1-1's Ryan Guzman Has Two Words Of Advice For Eddie's Season 10 Love Interest: 'Good. Luck.' (Watch Video)

We've seen Eddie Diaz test the waters with a number of women during his time on "9-1-1," but none of them have managed to stick. Heading into the ABC procedural's landmark 10th season, we have to wonder: Is it finally time for Eddie to find his forever person?

TVLine caught up with Ryan Guzman on the blue carpet at the Disney Upfronts in New York, where we asked him to pitch his character's perfect romantic partner, an answer he struggled with for two reasons. First, "we have no clue where Eddie's head's at," making it difficult for him to say exactly what kind of person could reach him at the present juncture.

The other reason? "Everybody likes Eddie single at this point in time, and those who don't like Eddie single want him to be with his best friend, so it's really hard to introduce anybody new into Eddie's life without some kind of backlash," Guzman tells us in the video interview above. "I'm fearful for the woman who decides to be my love interest. She might not last long. ... Good luck."