9-1-1's Ryan Guzman Has Two Words Of Advice For Eddie's Season 10 Love Interest: 'Good. Luck.' (Watch Video)
We've seen Eddie Diaz test the waters with a number of women during his time on "9-1-1," but none of them have managed to stick. Heading into the ABC procedural's landmark 10th season, we have to wonder: Is it finally time for Eddie to find his forever person?
TVLine caught up with Ryan Guzman on the blue carpet at the Disney Upfronts in New York, where we asked him to pitch his character's perfect romantic partner, an answer he struggled with for two reasons. First, "we have no clue where Eddie's head's at," making it difficult for him to say exactly what kind of person could reach him at the present juncture.
The other reason? "Everybody likes Eddie single at this point in time, and those who don't like Eddie single want him to be with his best friend, so it's really hard to introduce anybody new into Eddie's life without some kind of backlash," Guzman tells us in the video interview above. "I'm fearful for the woman who decides to be my love interest. She might not last long. ... Good luck."
Ryan Guzman praises the 'poetic' parallels of Buck and Eddie supporting each other through personal crises
On a happier note, it doesn't sound like Eddie will be out of commission for too long, despite being hospitalized in the Season 9 finale; he was stabbed by Nikolay Caster's loose-cannon son Anatoly, who came to the hospital with a gun to finish off Athena.
"In true '9-1-1' fashion, Eddie will heal up in a matter of 30 seconds, and we'll forget all about it," Ryan Guzman tells TVLine. This is, of course, extremely on-brand for Eddie, who has stared death in the face countless times as a member of the 118. "It's crazy to look back and see how many times Eddie has been shot and stabbed," he adds. "It's just another day for Eddie."
Speaking of staring death in the face, we also asked Guzman for this thoughts on the parallel between Buck holding Eddie back at the scene of Shannon's car accident, followed by Eddie doing the same for Buck when Theo and his parents were involved in a crash.
"[Showrunner Tim Minear] knows what he's doing," Guzman says. "I thought it was kind of poetic the way it worked out, the way Buck was there for him and Shannon, and vice versa now. With these characters, they're really there for them. It's a true testament to their connection."
Hit PLAY on the video above to watch TVLine's full blue carpet interview with Guzman, then drop a comment with your own hopes for Eddie's future in "9-1-1" Season 10 below.