Will Trent Stars Agree: The Fans 'Deserve' A Season Of Healing After Losing Amanda And Seth (Watch Interview)

We also had to ask about the imminent arrival of the new deputy director — and it was Richardson, whose Faith was especially close to "Aunt Mandy," who summed it up best: Whoever replaces Wagner can't simply be another version of Amanda.

"They're not going to have the same background as her. Obviously, the way that they approach the job [will be different]. The character will be completely different," she said. "It will feel very new, and that will shape what the next season looks like as well."

"I mean, maybe a common enemy for all of us?" Christensen wagered. But that was just a guess. When TVLine spoke with co-showrunners Liz Heldens, Karine Rosenthal, and Daniel Thomsen on the heels of the Season 4 finale, the Season 5 writers' room had yet to open, and they were all still "wide open" to the new boss being either a friend or a foe.

"I think in the same way that the character of Ormewood started off as kind of a bad cop, and he was going to be kind of more of an antagonist... I think that you always start with some sort of plan, and then you see what you're getting and you pivot," Rosenthal explained. "Talk to us at the end of next season, and we'll let you know whether this person who just got arrested and taken away in handcuffs, or just got promoted and is going to be around long term, whether that was a plan or a pivot!"

"Will Trent" returns for Season 5 in early 2027 on ABC. All four seasons are currently streaming on Hulu.