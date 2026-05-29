Dutton Ranch Episode 4 Sees Beth And Rip In Full Yellowstone Mode After A Devastating Loss: 'They're A Powerhouse,' Cole Hauser Says

Beth and Rip may be striving for peace on "Dutton Ranch," but an explosive turn of events in Episode 4 proves that the couple is just as formidable — if not even more so — as they were on "Yellowstone."

In typical Dutton fashion, it all comes down to business: As the foot-and-mouth disease spreads through their herd, Rip and Beth begin to ask questions about the man who sold them what appears to be a Trojan bull. Beth gets a hold of Dr. Poole, the physician who supposedly did the preliminary bloodwork on Bullet, the bull they purchased at auction from a man named J.R. Simon, but there's a problem — Dr. Poole claims he's never heard of this J.R. character.

Before Beth and Rip can properly process this sabotage, something has to be done about their cattle. In a devastating sequence, Rip digs an enormous grave for the infected herd, corrals the animals into the giant trench, then shoots them dead one by one. A desperate Beth makes a plea to save one calf, but Rip assures her that it's too late for all of them. Once the chaos of the mass murder subsides, Beth and Rip take an emotional moment to reflect on their lost livestock while Zach sings the herd to their heavenly rest. (Did you expect to shed a tear over a group of cows today? Because we sure didn't.)

Beth and Rip's next stop is J.R. Simon's trailer, where Rip unleashes hell on the man who sold them their sick bull. J.R. claims not to know anything, but Rip isn't interested in his lies, banishing the shady salesman from Rio Palma before dousing his trailer in gasoline and blowing it sky high. J.R. doesn't even have time to put on pants before running for his life, all while Beth enjoys a relaxing cigarette outside.

And because no act of arson is complete without a dramatic walk-away, Beth and Rip do just that, cementing themselves as forces to be reckoned with. This is the Beth and Rip we met back in Montana, and it's good to see them again.

"I think they're a powerhouse together," Cole Hauser tells TVLine of Beth and Rip. "They're kind of the yin to each other's yang, and the two of them combined together is an immovable force of nature. ... They're not perfect, but they love each other with such a passion, they support each other, and they're extremely loyal. So it's great to have this next iteration of the two of them going into a place that's totally new with new challenges."