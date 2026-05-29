Dutton Ranch Episode 4 Sees Beth And Rip In Full Yellowstone Mode After A Devastating Loss: 'They're A Powerhouse,' Cole Hauser Says
Beth and Rip may be striving for peace on "Dutton Ranch," but an explosive turn of events in Episode 4 proves that the couple is just as formidable — if not even more so — as they were on "Yellowstone."
In typical Dutton fashion, it all comes down to business: As the foot-and-mouth disease spreads through their herd, Rip and Beth begin to ask questions about the man who sold them what appears to be a Trojan bull. Beth gets a hold of Dr. Poole, the physician who supposedly did the preliminary bloodwork on Bullet, the bull they purchased at auction from a man named J.R. Simon, but there's a problem — Dr. Poole claims he's never heard of this J.R. character.
Before Beth and Rip can properly process this sabotage, something has to be done about their cattle. In a devastating sequence, Rip digs an enormous grave for the infected herd, corrals the animals into the giant trench, then shoots them dead one by one. A desperate Beth makes a plea to save one calf, but Rip assures her that it's too late for all of them. Once the chaos of the mass murder subsides, Beth and Rip take an emotional moment to reflect on their lost livestock while Zach sings the herd to their heavenly rest. (Did you expect to shed a tear over a group of cows today? Because we sure didn't.)
Beth and Rip's next stop is J.R. Simon's trailer, where Rip unleashes hell on the man who sold them their sick bull. J.R. claims not to know anything, but Rip isn't interested in his lies, banishing the shady salesman from Rio Palma before dousing his trailer in gasoline and blowing it sky high. J.R. doesn't even have time to put on pants before running for his life, all while Beth enjoys a relaxing cigarette outside.
And because no act of arson is complete without a dramatic walk-away, Beth and Rip do just that, cementing themselves as forces to be reckoned with. This is the Beth and Rip we met back in Montana, and it's good to see them again.
"I think they're a powerhouse together," Cole Hauser tells TVLine of Beth and Rip. "They're kind of the yin to each other's yang, and the two of them combined together is an immovable force of nature. ... They're not perfect, but they love each other with such a passion, they support each other, and they're extremely loyal. So it's great to have this next iteration of the two of them going into a place that's totally new with new challenges."
Carter's quest for independence leads him to... Joe Exotic?
Beth and Rip make the conscious decision to leave Carter out of their cattle troubles, a choice that blows up in their faces when Carter lashes out at Beth, calling her a liar to her face.
"Carter wants to be part of the fold," actor Finn Little tells TVLine. "He wants to make a name for himself and help his family out, I think. When he's not given responsibilities, he goes out to find his own independence, and that's where he gets into trouble. That's where everything starts falling apart."
Episode 4 gives us a glimpse into that "trouble" when Carter takes a job with a local named Dwight (guest star Ray McKinnon), who teaches him the value of hard work as well as the importance of the occasional beer break. And when the sun goes down, Dwight shows Carter his real pride and joy — a leopard named Xena!
"That was one of my favorite things about the season," Little tells TVLine of Carter's "Tiger King"-inspired detour. "Ray McKinnon was amazing, genuinely one of the most fun people to work with. He's always spitting s**t out and improvising. And being able to work with a leopard, I can say I've checked that that off the list."
What are Oreana's intentions with Carter?
As if she doesn't have enough to worry about in Rio Palma, Beth also learns in Episode 4 that Carter is in bed with the Jacksons. Literally. Beth even gives Oreana a ride home after finding her in Carter's sheets, leading to an uncomfortable trip back to Beulah's.
"That one has a pure heart," Beth tells Oreana on the drive. "If you f–k with him, I will make your life a living hell." Upon her arrival, Beulah invites Beth inside for a fresh-start drink, but Beth politely refuses — as politely as Beth can, anyway.
Speaking with TVLine, actress Natalie Alyn Lind tells TVLine that Oreana only has the purest of intentions for Carter. Whether that's how things turn out, however, is beyond her control.
"I think that she's seeing something very genuine within him," Lind says. "Both of the characters come from very troubled backgrounds and have hard pasts, and meeting Carter is the first time she has felt that she can be herself around somebody. Her intentions are always pure, but she has a way of pushing people away. ... Let's just say their relationship is very up and down. It's a roller coaster."
Is there any hope for Beulah and Everett?
Episode 4 also gives us a little more insight into Beulah's complicated relationship with Everett. The friendly veterinarian is called to the Jackson Ranch this week, where he checks in with his old flame about her latest headaches — of which there are many.
Speaking in defense of rehab-bound Rob-Will, Everett says, "He was a decent kid. Good people don't lose all their good," to which Beulah coldly replies, "Some do."
Things get even more emotional when Everett confesses that he can't bring himself to take down his late son's old tire swing. "Part of me still thinks it's Levi out there," Everett says. "But then reality kicks in and the wound rips open again." Lost in his emotions, he says, "Beulah, if we could go back..." and for a moment, it feels like there's hope for them. (She certainly is getting handsy!) But then Everett comes to his senses, telling her, "We got too many demons to ever be good for each other."
Beulah sends him on his way with a friendly "See you around, McKinney," but the truth is, she's shattered. She can barely wait until Everett is out of sight before bursting into tears, revealing the very specific crack in her otherwise-impenetrable Texan armor.
As Annette Bening previously told TVLine, the opportunity to work alongside Ed Harris as Everett is one of the reasons she accepted the role of Beulah.
"She's longing for connection, intimacy, and romance, quite frankly, with this man that she knew since she was a child," Bening told us. "They've kind of come in and out of each other's lives, and he's elusive. ... Beulah and Everett have this long, complicated history, and that for me is very intriguing to try to tap into. That's all very rich and interesting to try to explore."
OK, let's talk: As devastating as that cattle funeral was, did you enjoy getting to see Beth and Rip raise a little hell like old times? Did you find yourself getting emotional during Beulah and Everett's catch-up? And did the introduction of a Joe Exotic-type character give you flashbacks to bingeing "Tiger King" during the pandemic? Drop a comment with your thoughts on "Dutton Ranch" Episode 4 below.