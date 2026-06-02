From skewering the rise of megacorporations in all walks of daily life to espousing the dangers of celebrity worship, "The Boys" frequently targeted the world that we live in. To reflect those themes the show featured a number of major cameos across the main series' five-season run. This ranged from public personalities playing exaggerated versions of themselves, often to comedic effect, or characters playing against type for the respective actor's usual work. Even series creator Eric Kripke got in on the fun, with a stealth cameo in the pivotal episode "Herogasm," albeit off-screen.

"The Boys" had a knack for celebrity cameos right from its series premiere and that tradition fortunately never overstayed its welcome. With that said, there are some cameos and brief guest appearances that stand out above the rest. These appearances not only elevate the material but don't distract from the episodes themselves overall. These are the 10 best cameos on "The Boys" ranked, each underscoring the real-world satire of it all.