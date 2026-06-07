Blue Bloods Spin-Off Boston Blue Started As A Pitch For A Different Series

"Blue Bloods" spinoff series "Boston Blue" has become a worthy successor to the beloved police procedural. But the show actually started out as a pitch for a different series — one that shared similarities with the final product.

"After we heard that 'Blue Bloods' was ending, we walked into CBS with a pitch, hoping to fill the void of a police procedural with a family core in the lineup," co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier told the Television Academy. He and co-showrunner Brandon Margolis pitched a story about a Los Angeles law enforcement professional who relocates in hopes of reuniting with his estranged cop son serving on the force in Boston.

If you're a "Blue Bloods" fan, the connections may already be coming together — and they certainly seemed to be for CBS at the time as well. The network then put its own spin on the pitch, one that changed the show's future. Margolis explained, "The idea was floated by CBS to Jerry Bruckheimer Television to us: 'What if that cop from LA was actually Danny Reagan instead?' And we were like, 'Are we allowed to do that? Because yeah, we would do that!'"