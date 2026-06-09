Euphoria Star Colman Domingo Has Played Multiple Law & Order Characters

If you think you've seen "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo on several episodes of "Law & Order" and its spin-offs, you're not mistaken. However, they aren't all the same character. Like so many actors who have used a single episode of "Law & Order" as early-career income, Domingo did it a total of five times.

Domingo — who considers joining the Dick Wolf universe a major milestone — kicked off his multi-episode journey across the franchise in 2004 on the original "Law & Order," guest-starring as defense attorney Ronald Gumer. "When I moved to New York, I knew that the gig to get was 'Law & Order,'" Domingo recalled during an interview with Collider (via YouTube). "You weren't an actor worth your salt if you didn't get a 'Law & Order.' ... When you do, it does feel like that rite of passage."

By 2006, he jumped to the short-lived spin-off "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," landing the role of Gus Johnson. Though he originally auditioned to play an attorney, a British director shifted his path. Domingo told Collider, "I went in there with my suit on and my shirt and tie, and I delivered the dialogue, and the director looked at me and says ... 'Would you mind reading these other sides?' And I was like, 'schizophrenic heroin addict?' And I thought, 'What in me, where did he see "schizophrenic heroin addict"?'" Still, Domingo embraced the change because, he said, "That's the role that I'm usually more drawn to than the straight and narrow attorney."