15 Best TV Acting Debuts Of All Time, Ranked

The whole main teen cast of "Freaks and Geeks" consisted of notorious finds — it's not one of the best coming-of-age shows of all time for nothing — but it's especially mind-boggling to think that it was Busy Philipps' first screen acting project ever. Present since the pilot but slow to gain prominence, Philipps' Kim Kelly was a vital foil to Linda Cardellini's Lindsay Weir: the once-lone female Freak whose unprompted hostility seemed to pose an insurmountable obstacle to Lindsay's acclimation into the group, only for the season to slowly thaw out her meanness and reveal her as a troubled, traumatized, yet deeply kind and complex character whose existence inadvertently burst Lindsay's middle-class bubble.

It would have been a mighty achievement for any young actress to ace Kim's daunting antagonist front while also doing right by her rich, moving, psychologically sharp arc and her budding unlikely friendship with Lindsay. For it to have been a debut role is straight-up bonkers — and, given how flawlessly Philipps embodied both her funny and sad beats, it's no wonder that she became as big as she did.