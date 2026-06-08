15 Best TV Acting Debuts Of All Time, Ranked
Pull up the resume of your favorite actor, and it will most likely include a litany of small television parts leading to a big breakthrough on either the big or the small screen. On some rare occasions, however, an actor will nab a major part on a TV series without that portfolio of prior credits. And, on even rarer occasions, that debut performance will be excellent enough to stand alongside any seasoned pro.
Below, you'll find a list of the 15 best TV performances given by actors who previously had either no screen experience whatsoever, or had only done one or two cameos and blink-and-you'll-miss-it parts. All of these defy belief to some extent, mind you.
15. Busy Philipps - Freaks and Geeks
The whole main teen cast of "Freaks and Geeks" consisted of notorious finds — it's not one of the best coming-of-age shows of all time for nothing — but it's especially mind-boggling to think that it was Busy Philipps' first screen acting project ever. Present since the pilot but slow to gain prominence, Philipps' Kim Kelly was a vital foil to Linda Cardellini's Lindsay Weir: the once-lone female Freak whose unprompted hostility seemed to pose an insurmountable obstacle to Lindsay's acclimation into the group, only for the season to slowly thaw out her meanness and reveal her as a troubled, traumatized, yet deeply kind and complex character whose existence inadvertently burst Lindsay's middle-class bubble.
It would have been a mighty achievement for any young actress to ace Kim's daunting antagonist front while also doing right by her rich, moving, psychologically sharp arc and her budding unlikely friendship with Lindsay. For it to have been a debut role is straight-up bonkers — and, given how flawlessly Philipps embodied both her funny and sad beats, it's no wonder that she became as big as she did.
14. Frank Silva - Twin Peaks
One of David Lynch's greatest gifts as a filmmaker was his eye for unforgettable faces, and, on a handful of occasions, this particular superpower allowed him to pull great amateur performances nearly out of thin air. As a case in point, Bob, the terrifying overarching antagonist of "Twin Peaks," was not only played but inspired by someone who walked into the show as a set dresser.
Frank Silva had worked in the art and property departments of multiple films from Lynch and other filmmakers going back to the early '80s, but he had never had a screen acting part before his striking presence in the Palmer home set prompted Lynch to write him into the show as a hazy supernatural entity. As the series went on, Silva's Bob became the ultimate embodiment of the evil swirling around Twin Peaks and human existence at large — and Silva's performance was so uncannily, atavistically scary in its visual and corporeal expression that you'd have him confused for the most seasoned of character actors. It remains one of the most miraculous one-off performances by any actor in TV history.
13. Steven Van Zandt - The Sopranos
Any fan of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band could tell since the '70s that guitarist Steven Van Zandt had charisma and showbiz flair to spare, but even Van Zandt's most enthusiastic musical admirers were probably unprepared for what a fireworks show he'd make out of his acting debut on "The Sopranos." Invited on to audition for the role of Tony Soprano himself after David Chase saw his genial induction of The Rascals into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, Van Zandt didn't ultimately get the main part — but Chase was nonetheless compelled to create a character just for him.
Thus, Silvio Dante was born: a level-headed, highly dependable consigliere and strip club manager whose grumpy and no-nonsense personality was tailored to showcase Van Zandt's acting chops. Other first-timers might have struggled with the character's delicate balance between comic quaintness and deep, subtle dramatic grounding, or been intimidated by the mission to remain the only force in dynamic equilibrium with James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano across all six seasons, but Van Zandt aced it all like it was no biggie.
12. Tony Danza - Taxi
In one of TV history's most iconic cases of an athlete refashioning themselves into an actor, the legendary ABC (and later NBC) sitcom "Taxi" took its chances on up-and-coming New York City middleweight boxer Tony Danza for one of its regular roles. And the rest is, of course, history.
Discovered by producer Stu Sheslow one day while training, Danza threw himself into a series of casting calls that ultimately led to reading for a boxer role on "Taxi" in front of producer James L. Brooks himself. The audition went so well that Danza got cast with literally zero acting experience, and the character was changed from Irish-American to Italian-American and renamed from Phil Ryan to Tony Banta.
Welcomed with open arms by his more seasoned castmates, Danza proved to be a natural, so thoroughly nailing Tony Banta's lovable ditz energy as to immediately become one of the most hilarious, consistent, and compelling members of the irreproachable cast of "Taxi." Watching the character grow and deepen alongside Danza's development as an actor is one of the great joys of the series.
11. Hunter Schafer - Euphoria
No springboard for young actors in 21st century television has been more wildly successful than HBO's "Euphoria," a show that launched its stars into such immediate, immense popularity that securing them for subsequent seasons became a logistical production challenge. Even among a murderer's row of breakout stars, however, Hunter Schafer stands out for the simple fact that she'd never done any professional acting whatsoever prior to playing Jules Vaughn.
Originally noted for her work as an A.C.L.U. plaintiff and trans activist when she was a teenager, Schafer got her showbiz start in fashion modeling before getting cast on "Euphoria." After helping shape Jules' character and instantly iconic costuming, she set out to play East Highland's resident daydreaming outsider with a nimble, purposeful magnetism that seemed almost unbelievable for a first-time actress — and to hold her own through some of the show's darkest, most emotionally challenging material. At its best, "Euphoria" was as much her show as it was Zendaya's — as exemplified by the incredible Jules-centric 2021 special that Schafer co-wrote herself.
10. Will Smith - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Long before becoming a generation-defining movie star, Will Smith had already been famous for many years as a rapper — specifically, the MC half of the West Philadelphia duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. By the time Benny Medina invited him to the party at Quincy Jones' house where his acting career would kick off in earnest, the Fresh Prince was already a Grammy winner.
Still, '90s audiences could hardly have known what they were in for when Smith stepped in front of the camera for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." TV history is littered with sitcom vehicles built around a would-be superstar that just never took off — but this was never within the realm of possibility for "Fresh Prince," an all-around excellent '90s sitcom that was galvanized from the start not just by the irrepressible, born-for-the-camera energy of its namesake star, but also by his dedication to the craft. Inexperienced or not, Smith committed to each over-the-top gag and each emotional interlude on "Fresh Prince" with the same laser-focused professionalism that would come to define his movie career, and the result was one of the most revelatory leading performances in sitcom history.
9. Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones
Multiple actors from "Game of Thrones" would deserve to make a list of all-time great television debuts; there may be no other higher-profile case in TV history of a big-budget show peppering its ensemble with so many first- and second-timers. But what Sophie Turner achieved in the role of Sansa Stark was just particularly special.
Misunderstood and underestimated from early on, the eldest daughter of the Stark clan was maybe the single most complex, tricky, and psychologically multitudinous figure of the entire show. Taking after George R. R. Martin's brilliant writing for the character, "Game of Thrones" introduced Sansa as a naive teenager, followed her through a barrage of idealism-breaking trauma, and then slowly charted the process by which she developed her pragmatism, social intelligence, and leadership skills to survive and overcome that trauma.
Although the show's writing eventually began to misapprehend Sansa along with most of the main cast, Turner was unflaggingly fantastic through and through. The restraint, emotional intensity, and attention to detail that she exhibited across Sansa's decade-long transformation were becoming of a seasoned thespian, and yet somehow it was her screen debut.
8. Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Hannah Einbinder's rise over the past five years has been so meteoric that it's almost easy to forget that she had never done any full-fledged TV acting prior to "Hacks." Einbinder had been a rising star of stand-up comedy for some time, even appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in March 2020, but, save for a handful of appearances on online comedy shows and an unnamed bit part in a 2021 film, the "Hacks" pilot "There Is No Line" was her first acting gig.
Needless to say, it was a momentous introduction. "Hacks" became immediately notorious as a star vehicle and acting showcase for the great Jean Smart, but, even playing the foil to one of the all-time great TV leading performances, Einbinder managed to cinch "Hacks" as a two-woman show. Her performance as the messy, awkward, wisecracking, and soaringly ambitious Ava Daniels was just that good — a feat of impeccable synchronization between character and performer that then evolved into a banquet of comic and dramatic surprise, with each season challenging Einbinder more as an actress, and Einbinder rising to the occasion every single time.
7. Chris Colfer - Glee
Before auditioning for "Glee" during his freshman year of college, Chris Colfer's acting experience had been limited to community and high school theater — yet his passion for acting and showmanship had been so ebullient throughout his amateur years that he arrived fully-formed as a performer to the set of the Fox series. In fact, Colfer originally auditioned for the role of Artie (Kevin McHale); Kurt Hummel was created especially for him.
Really, when met with a performer like Colfer, any TV production would be remiss not to customize a role to his skillset. A powerhouse countertenor with a flair for showboating and an unbreakable confidence in his own star potential, Kurt rewrote the playbook for LGBTQ representation on television by proving that strength, depth, and character development didn't have to fight for space with flamboyance or a strong fashion sense. For all its faults, "Glee" always allowed Kurt to be entirely, unapologetically himself — and Colfer, in turn, was supplied with an ideal platform for his triple-threat talent.
6. Felicia Pearson - The Wire
"The Wire" was well-known for its neorealist, amateur-friendly approach to ensemble selection, and nowhere did it yield greater rewards than in the casting of Felicia Pearson. Born in 1980 to drug-addicted parents, Pearson grew up in the Baltimore foster system and eventually got involved with gang activity as a teenager; convicted of second-degree murder at 14, she had just recently left prison and was struggling to rebuild her life when Michael K. Williams discovered her at a Baltimore nightclub and invited her to visit the set.
A few auditions later, Pearson — herself nicknamed "Snoop" in real life — was given the role of a fictionalized Felicia "Snoop" Pearson, inspired by her in personality but entirely distant in moral and emotional demeanor. And, despite the lack of acting experience of the real-life Pearson, her performance as the ruthless fictional Snoop went down as one of the most extraordinary on all of "The Wire." Perched on the razor's edge between the role's intimate authenticity and the expansive, tragic sweep of the show's dramaturgy, Pearson made Snoop at once a harrowing villain and an eminently vivid and comprehensible human.
5. LaWanda Page - Sanford and Son
LaWanda Page began her show business career in the 1930s, and rotated through gigs as a dancer, fire eater, chorus girl, and club waitress before taking off as a raunchy stand-up comic in the '60s. By the turn of the '70s, she was one of the most popular Black female comedians in the U.S., and a mainstay of the Chitlin' Circuit. Yet it wasn't until 1973 that the extensively experienced Page first got into screen acting. And, for her first role, she played none other than Aunt Esther Anderson.
The grouchy, judgmental, Bible-wielding sister-in-law and nemesis of Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx), Aunt Esther was — save for her proclivity for eloquent insults — a far cry from Page's worldly stand-up act. Yet Page, invited on the show by Foxx himself, played her to such tart, irresistible, impeccably-timed perfection that her introduction sent shockwaves through "Sanford and Son." Aunt Esther ultimately became one of the defining sitcom characters of the '70s, and made Page an enduring legend of the small screen even coming to it for the first time at 52 years old.
4. Asante Blackk - When They See Us
It's not often that an actor manages to snag a Primetime Emmy nomination for the first screen acting work of their career, but Asante Blackk did just that when he scored a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us" in 2019. More impressively still, the series' other nominees in the category were Michael K. Williams and John Leguizamo — making Blackk, along with Lead Actor winner Jharrel Jerome, the only member of the show's young ensemble to earn Emmy recognition.
This rare distinction is easily understood by watching "When They See Us" and bearing witness to the blazing, precocious, and utterly heartrending sensitivity with which Blackk dramatizes the plight of Exonerated Five member Kevin Richardson. The whole main cast is incredible, but Blackk, the only of the five main actors without any prior film or TV experience, somehow accesses a rarefied level of tact and intuitive expression in his portrayal of the 14-year-old Kevin, communicating every ounce of his unspeakable pain and confusion while remaining continually alert to his humanity and his hesitant yet searching gaze. It's an all-time great TV teen performance.
3. Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Speaking of first-time actors breaking into the Primetime Emmys, it's still a bit baffling to contemplate the fact that Owen Cooper, the 14-year-old actor at the center of the fraught single-take drama of "Adolescence," had never acted professionally before. Tackling a role that demanded both the precisely-timed thoroughness of theater and the up-close naturalistic minutiae of film, Cooper, who got the part from a pool of 500-plus auditionees, went to places that would challenge even the most studious and experienced of grown-up performers.
"Adolescence" asks Cooper to ace a greater number of daunting tasks than some actors do over their whole careers: First, to craft a 13-year-old boy who feels believable and authentic despite the extremity of his situation; then, to express him within a context of cowered repression and deliberate inarticulation; then, to cook up and sustain a litany of apocalyptic emotions in real time before a watchful camera; and finally, to fold in enough ambiguity and suspense to accommodate the slow, unspooling clip of Jamie Miller's character trajectory, with all its startling revelations. That Cooper managed it all, in a context where even memorizing his lines would have been impressive enough, is astounding.
2. Kiernan Shipka - Mad Men
Many child actors in history have grown up alongside their characters over the course of TV shows that ran for years, but rarely has a show struck gold with the casting of a child to to the same extent as "Mad Men" did with Kiernan Shipka. Cast at 6 years old for a few small guest spots as Sally, the daughter of Don (Jon Hamm) and Betty Draper (January Jones), Shipka stuck around for the entirety of the series, and continued to play Sally into her teenage years, eventually being promoted to series regular on Season 4.
Soon, it became clear that "Mad Men" had serendipitously found one of its best actors in Shipka, who parlayed the very drama education she'd received from her years on set into an utterly gobsmacking portrayal of troubled adolescence. Sally's tempestuous relationship with Betty became one of the pillars of the show's back half, and "Mad Men" managed to add fine-grained coming-of-age storytelling to its formidable list of dramaturgical accomplishments — all thanks to Shipka's note-perfect, spectacularly mature work. The world is lucky that "Mad Men" found her.
1. Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
Prior to getting cast on "Orange Is the New Black," Uzo Aduba was already a rising star in American theater with a couple of Broadway roles under her belt — yet her screen credits consisted solely of a silent reenactment cameo on a PBS documentary series. The day she got her "Orange" callback, she was exhausted by the grind of a fruitless pilot season that had led only to a ten-second appearance on "Blue Bloods," and on the cusp of giving up acting altogether.
Looking back, it's hard to imagine what could have possibly possessed casting directors to continually turn down Aduba — who, when handed the star-making role that was Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, immediately revealed herself as one of the finest actors of her generation. Suzanne was a character defined as much by her boisterous, over-the-top demeanor as by the world's tendency to misjudge and underestimate her, and Aduba embraced Suzanne in her tragicomic totality. Her displays of live-wire eccentricity and emotional extremity cinched her as the de-facto show-stealer of a stacked cast — but, underneath the impressive pyrotechnics, Aduba was always putting in astonishingly rich, nuanced, and considered character work. It was the most thrilling introduction to an actor that the TV world has ever seen, and it's little wonder that Aduba has been racking up incredible performances since.