Emmys 2026: Supporting Actor In A Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees!

Of the seven gentlemen who scooped up an Emmy nod last year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, only one of 'em — "Paradise" actor James Marsden — has the chance to make a repeat appearance in the category this time around.

The other six, including eventual champ Tramell Tillman, hailed from either Apple TV's "Severance" or HBO's "The White Lotus," neither of which will be competing this year. Fortunately for Emmy voters, they don't need to look far for the actors they ought to nominate in 2026; they need only scroll down to see our complete list of Dream Emmy Nominees, then cast their ballots accordingly.

Check out all of our Supporting Actor in a Drama picks below (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists), then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.