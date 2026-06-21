Nathan Fillion's Firefly Homage On Castle Was Absolutely Perfect

Nathan Fillion has racked up a few long-running shows in his career, like "The Rookie" and "Castle." Fillion is among many who are still heartbroken that "Firefly" only got one season in 2002 before its cancellation. Although an animated "Firefly" series is in development, "Castle" was the last time Fillion got to step back into Mal Reynolds' shoes.

The ABC procedural series saw Fillion play Richard Castle, a crime novelist who partners with the NYPD to help inspire his next novels, only to fall for detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic). In Season 2, Episode 6, Castle tries on his nondescript "space cowboy" outfit for Halloween, and it's the Mal Reynolds costume from "Firefly."

Castle's daughter, Alexis (Molly Quinn), points out that it's a little old, saying: "Didn't you wear that like five years ago?" She then asks him if he should "move on" from it, while western music plays in the background. It's a tongue-in-cheek interaction about how the love for "Firefly" and the calls for its return have never really died down, even after the 2005 revival movie "Serenity."