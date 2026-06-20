How I Met Your Mother Actors You May Not Know Are Dead

Time makes fools of us all. It's hard to believe the classic sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" has been off the air for over 10 years. Despite mixed opinions on how the popular series came to an end, most of the show has held up pretty well. Revolving around a group of New York friends (no, not those "Friends," but kind of like them), "How I Met Your Mother" was an instant success, bolstering the careers of Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, and Josh Radnor.

As one of the best sitcoms ever made, the show's idiosyncratic sense of humor and endearing characters helped it to run for nine seasons, winning several Emmys and spawning a short-lived spinoff, "How I Met Your Father." But sadly, the years since "How I Met Your Mother" ended has been long enough for us to lose several of its cast members. In addition to some of the biggest names who have died since appearing on the series — Bob Saget's memory looms large over the show as the voiceover of Old Ted narrating the story of his great love to his children — here are some other cast members who you might not realize have died.