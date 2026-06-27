The Rookie: Why Bridget Regan's Monica Was Killed Off

Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) takes the car ride from hell in "The Rookie" Season 8. Intending to leave the city, she gets into a vehicle expecting to be driven to the airport, only to learn that the driver is an assassin. Creator Alexi Hawley believes the character needed to die, hence the decision to write her out of ABC's beloved procedural series.

"It felt like it was time. Ultimately, it felt like she'd escaped a lot of things," Hawley told TVInsider. "And I never like to just tread water or feel like we're telling the same story over and over. So I think it just felt like it was a natural end."

Actor Bridget Regan also understands why Monica had to be written out of "The Rookie." The performer noted that she was happy that Monica survived for as long as she did, despite all of the attempted hits on her life. This was not a shocking TV death, as it was only a matter of time until an assassin got her. Be that as it may, Regan was upset that her villainous character didn't find redemption prior to her passing, telling TVInsider, "I felt like there was this version of Monica that could have been something else, but she just could never get there."