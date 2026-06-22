Why Beulah Jackson From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

Beulah Jackson commands respect on the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch." She runs the local cattle scene and quickly butts heads with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), leading to quite an uneasy relationship between two headstrong personalities. What can possibly go wrong?

Five-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening, who boasts an absolute knockout filmography, portrays Beulah. Some viewers might be familiar with 1990's "The Grifters," an acclaimed crime thriller that's full of moral ambiguity and dysfunctional family relationships. Sound familiar, "Yellowstone" fans? Bening plays a con man's girlfriend who uses her looks to scheme and get by — a role that earned the actor her first Oscar nod.

Bening can also be found in "American Beauty," playing the long-suffering wife of Kevin Spacey's Lester Burnham. Her character's main storyline centers around an affair with a successful businessman, and the performance earned Bening more recognition from the Academy. Bening has yet to walk away with a trophy, but her outings in "Being Julia," "The Kids Are Alright," and "Nyad" also got her shortlisted.