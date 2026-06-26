10 Best TV Road Trip Episodes Of All Time

The "Parenthood" episode "Road Trip" is a beautiful piece of television that perfectly encapsulates what we love about this show. As close as "Parenthood" gets to a bottle episode, Season 3, Episode 12 explores various family dynamics within the confined space of a car. The Bravermans are en route to Bakersfield to visit Zeek's (Craig T. Nelson) mother for her birthday. They take four cars and communicate only by walkie-talkie, with each group facing their own challenges.

Zeek has brought a massive chair for his mother's birthday, and it's Crosby's (Dax Shepard) job to watch it like a hawk. That doesn't go well. Drew (Miles Heizer) caught his mother, Sarah (Lauren Graham), having sex, and now they have to deal with that awkwardness. Adam struggles to connect with his teen daughter, Haddie (Sarah Ramos), and mostly fails. Kristina (Monica Potter) and Max (Max Burkholder) aren't on the trip at all because they got into a fight, which pisses Zeek off.

Most significantly, we witness Zeek's relationship with his standoffish mother, who lacks the sort of maternal warmth you'd expect. It explains a lot of Zeek's behavior toward his kids, but also makes him realize how proud he is of the family he's built. The moral of the story? Despite how much they may irritate us sometimes, we love our family, and those relationships are worth protecting. "Road Trip" is filled with many sentimental and hilarious moments that illustrate this fact, and its interconnected structure works beautifully.