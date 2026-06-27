The Vampire Diaries Cast: Where Are They Now?

Vampire films and television series have always caught the eye of YA audiences, and with "The Vampire Diaries," The CW had a bona fide hit on their hands. Telling the story of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and her complicated relationship with two vampiric brothers (played by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, respectively), the series expanded outward from a straightforward love triangle into something with sprawling lore that would take a chaotic whiteboard diagram to keep straight.

"The Vampire Diaries" ran for eight seasons on The CW, becoming one of the network's best shows. It proved popular enough to spawn two spinoffs: "The Originals," which focused on Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and his family in New Orleans, and "Legacies," set at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Although the influential "The Vampire Diaries" catapulted some of its actors to stardom, others have left the industry altogether in the years since it ended. Here's the main cast of "The Vampire Diaries," and where you might have seen them since they hung up their pointy teeth.