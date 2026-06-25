Dutton Ranch Episode 8: Austin Demands Answers In Exclusive First Look — And Shots Are Fired!

The secrets continue to pile up on "Dutton Ranch," and with only two episodes left in the season, one character is tired of waiting for answers.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Episode 8 — streaming Friday, June 26 on Paramount+ and Paramount Network (8/7c) — in which shots are fired at the 10 Petal Ranch during a heated confrontation between ranchers.

The first gun is drawn by Austin (Sterlin English), demanding that Miguel (Berto Colon) tell him what really happened to Wes. But Miguel isn't one to be trifled with, immediately pointing his own gun back at Austin and denying his request.

"Don't ask s**t you don't want to know," Miguel tells him. "Don't ask s**t you already f**king know." Miguel is clearly not in the mood for a question-and-answer session, but Austin pushes his luck, asking if they all need to be worried about taking a bullet like Wes. "Nah, just you," Miguel replies coldly.

The stand-off persists, with neither Austin nor Miguel showing any signs of standing down, which is exactly how Zachariah (Marc Menchaca) finds them when he arrives moments later — also with a gun! But which of these trigger-happy cowmen fires the first shot? All is revealed in the clip above.

Elsewhere in Episode 8, "Beth and Rip's choices are tested, Beulah feels her foundation tremble, Joaquin and Rob-Will cross swords, and Carter comes to a fork in the road that could define his future."