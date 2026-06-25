Dutton Ranch Episode 8: Austin Demands Answers In Exclusive First Look — And Shots Are Fired!
The secrets continue to pile up on "Dutton Ranch," and with only two episodes left in the season, one character is tired of waiting for answers.
TVLine has an exclusive first look at Episode 8 — streaming Friday, June 26 on Paramount+ and Paramount Network (8/7c) — in which shots are fired at the 10 Petal Ranch during a heated confrontation between ranchers.
The first gun is drawn by Austin (Sterlin English), demanding that Miguel (Berto Colon) tell him what really happened to Wes. But Miguel isn't one to be trifled with, immediately pointing his own gun back at Austin and denying his request.
"Don't ask s**t you don't want to know," Miguel tells him. "Don't ask s**t you already f**king know." Miguel is clearly not in the mood for a question-and-answer session, but Austin pushes his luck, asking if they all need to be worried about taking a bullet like Wes. "Nah, just you," Miguel replies coldly.
The stand-off persists, with neither Austin nor Miguel showing any signs of standing down, which is exactly how Zachariah (Marc Menchaca) finds them when he arrives moments later — also with a gun! But which of these trigger-happy cowmen fires the first shot? All is revealed in the clip above.
Elsewhere in Episode 8, "Beth and Rip's choices are tested, Beulah feels her foundation tremble, Joaquin and Rob-Will cross swords, and Carter comes to a fork in the road that could define his future."
Dutton Ranch has been renewed for Season 2
While there are only two episodes left in "Dutton Ranch" this season, fans can rest easy knowing that more (mis)adventures with Beth and Rip are on the way. Paramount+ has confirmed that "Dutton Ranch" will return for Season 2, though a premiere date is still a long way from being announced.
Unless the winds of fate turn against their characters in these next two episodes, the show's current roster of series regulars is expected to return in Season 2. That includes Kelly Reilly as Beth, Cole Hauser as Rip, Finn Little as Carter, Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana, Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin, Jai Courtney as Rob-Will, J. R. Villarreal as Azul, Marc Menchaca as Zachariah, Ed Harris as Everett, and Annette Bening as Beulah.
Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of "Dutton Ranch" Episode 8, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.