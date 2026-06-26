Dutton Ranch Star Explains The Phone Call That Will 'Change Everyone's Life' In Episode 8: 'It's Like Pressing A Nuke'

In the world of "Dutton Ranch," the most dangerous character is often the most desperate — and that's exactly where Joaquin finds himself at the end of Episode 8, placing a phone call that actor Juan Pablo Raba likens to "pressing a nuke." (Take cover, Rio Paloma!)

So, how did Joaquin end up here, and who exactly did he call? Let's back up a bit: Still furious that Beulah named Rob-Will the next head of the 10 Petal Ranch over him, Joaquin pays a visit to Sheriff Wade in the season's penultimate episode, informing him that Rob-Will killed Wes. He even hands over the murder weapon as proof. Unfortunately, because Joaquin doesn't know where Wes' body is buried — and because Wade likes being a d-word, let's be real — the sheriff tells Joaquin, "You can go play your game of 'Clue' elsewhere."

After getting out some of his frustration by screaming in a cemetery (relatable!), a reluctant Joaquin plays his final card, the one he hoped he would never have to remove from his deck: a phone call to his father, Mariano Reyes. Yes, the same father we met during the flashbacks to Beulah's younger days. Yes, the same father who gave Joaquin over to Beulah after he "got on the wrong side of the law." That father.

"Joaquin has been solving problems all his life, that's what he does, so to have to make that call is probably the second biggest heartbreak that he has," Raba tells TVLine. "His biggest heartbreak is when Beulah says no to the throne, and his second biggest heartbreak is having to call his father."