10 Best TV Shows Like S.W.A.T.
While we love a good, conventional police procedural, there's just something undeniably entertaining about crime and military action shows like "S.W.A.T." Running for eight seasons from 2017 to 2025, the show centers on police veteran Hondo Harrelson (Shemar Moore) as he keeps Los Angeles safe. Though the show featured its share of deductive work, it was primarily oriented around tactical action in sensitive cases handled by local law enforcement.
For the purposes of this list, we're looking at crime shows that take a more action-oriented edge in the stories that they tell. While not exclusive qualities to earn a spot on this list, if a show also has a focus on Los Angeles law enforcement, all the better. We're also including a handful of military action shows that maintain a similar balance between case-of-the-week pacing with underlying character arcs and dynamics. These are the 10 best TV shows like "S.W.A.T." to watch next if you're looking for consistently action-packed procedural thrills.
The Shield
One of the shows that helped establish FX as a major player in the growing wave of prestige television is "The Shield." Premiering in 2002, the show centers on a special police Strike Team assigned to keeping the peace in Los Angeles' most dangerous neighborhood. This group is incredibly corrupt, not only regularly employing excessive force but confiscating money and contraband for themselves, even committing murder to avoid being exposed. Leading this volatile ensemble is Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis), the most unrelentingly violent of them all, drawing the rest of his unit into complicity with his underhanded actions.
"The Shield" is even more intense than "S.W.A.T." in its depiction of policing in Los Angeles, especially given its morally compromised main characters. Chiklis is absolutely magnetic as Mackey, something made clear by the shocking twist that closes the series premiere. But as reprehensible as Mackey is, the show consistently pits his unit against formidable enemies and rivals, giving viewers reason to stay invested throughout the escalating conflicts. One of the best crime dramas of all time, "The Shield" brought a dark, sinister edge to the world of cop shows.
The Unit
Dennis Haysbert followed up his role on the political thriller "24" by starring in the military action series "The Unit." Haysbert plays Jonas Blane, a veteran member of an elite, covert special operations unit who heads a five-person squad out in the field. The Unit, as they're more simply known, carries out counterterrorism and infiltration operations worldwide on exceedingly dangerous missions for the sake of national security. These missions are paralleled by the soldiers' domestic lives back on base, though they must keep the exact nature of their work a secret from their loved ones.
"The Unit" brings a surprising amount of spectacle on a regular basis for a 2006 network television show. But for all the intensity, the juxtaposition with the homefront constantly reinforces the emotional stakes, grounding the narrative. Fueling that distinction is a fantastic performance from Regina Taylor, playing Jonas' wife Molly, serving as the perfect scene partner opposite Haysbert. With stunt work a cut above its network contemporaries, "The Unit" provides solid military action with a clear heart developed by award-winning series creator David Mamet.
Southland
A cop show with a similar grounded approach to "The Shield" but with far less overtly villainous characters is "Southland." Premiering on NBC in 2009 before finding its long-term home on TNT, the series follows uniformed police officers in Los Angeles, including John Cooper (Michael Cudlitz) and Ben Sherman (Ben McKenzie). This is complemented by the gritty investigations of police detectives like Lydia Adams (Regina King), providing a fuller look at the procedural action. In between the usual law enforcement sequences, the show takes the time to delve into the personal lives of its main characters.
With its full-bodied look at law enforcement in Los Angeles, "Southland" is one of the more underrated procedural series from the past 20 years. The show's emphasis on authenticity gives it a real sense of grit, but it also always keeps its main characters' nuances and development in sharp focus. The series is buoyed by strong performances, with Michael Cudlitz's turn as Cooper particularly Emmy-worthy in the quiet depth he brings to his role. Blending grit and heart in equal measure, "Southland" offers a multifaceted look at the police in the City of Angels.
NCIS: Los Angeles
The most consistently action-packed show in the "NCIS" franchise to date is "NCIS: Los Angeles," the first spin-off to the main series. This branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service focuses on undercover operations around the greater Los Angeles area, taking on everything from crime syndicates to terrorist cells. Leading this unit are Special Agents G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) as they conduct investigations on behalf of the U.S. Navy. The undercover nature of their work frequently puts the team in harm's way, providing them with the perfect showcase for their action-oriented expertise.
As much as the franchise has grown since its debut, "Los Angeles" still ranks highly among the "NCIS" series. The spin-off quickly distinguishes itself from the main series with plenty of high-octane thrills and a more pronounced devil-may-care attitude. But between the gunplay and undercover intrigue, there is a strong emphasis on team chemistry, with the show's appeal fueled by the rapport between its main cast. One of the stronger entries in the ever-growing "NCIS" franchise, "Los Angeles" mixes up the formula by leaning further into the explosive possibilities of its premise.
Hawaii Five-0 (2010)
In remaking the 1968 cop show for modern audiences, 2010's "Hawaii Five-0" goes flashier, sexier, and all-around cooler than the original series. The show centers on a special police task force investigating major crimes around the Hawaiian islands led by Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and his partner Danny Williams (Scott Caan). Initially complementing the duo are veteran detective Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim) and rising star rookie Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park). The team takes on several formidable villains, including the local crook responsible for the murder of Steve's father.
"Hawaii Five-0" wisely takes advantage of its tropical filming location, showcasing the natural beauty of its setting as an effective backdrop to its procedural formula. But behind the scenic shots, there is a swagger that the 2010 reboot brings to the familiar television property through its self-assured main cast. That sense of high-octane fun goes a long way in the overall enjoyment of the series, including several crossover stories, one of them with "NCIS: Los Angeles." After 10 seasons, "Hawaii Five-0" came to an end with a satisfying series finale, closing out a sun-soaked alternative to the procedural genre.
Chicago P.D.
Ever since 2012's "Chicago Fire," the Windy City has been the setting for a whole line of emergency services procedurals. Of these, the show that aligns most closely with "S.W.A.T." is, as you can imagine, the 2014 spin-off "Chicago P.D." The series centers on an elite unit led by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) investigating major crimes around the city. Voight faces scrutiny for employing excessive force and other questionable methods to solve cases and protect his unit.
Ranking near the top of the One Chicago shows, "Chicago P.D." brings a gruffer edge to its crime-solving than many contemporary procedurals like "Law & Order" or "NCIS." That pronounced moral gray earns the series a place here, especially with how proactive its main characters are in the line of duty. The show also isn't afraid to dive into its characters' turbulent lives, including the occasional dangerous liaison among the officers. A procedural with a morally ambiguous edge, "Chicago P.D." revels in the messiness of its characters like an Illinois twist on "NYPD Blue."
SEAL Team
Doubling down on the military action compared to "The Unit," "SEAL Team" leans even further into the high-octane stakes. Premiering on CBS in 2017 before shifting to Paramount+ for its final 30 episodes, the show focuses on one of the Navy's most elite special forces outfits. Leading this ensemble is Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), who starts the series contending with the recent loss of one of his men. Like "The Unit," "SEAL Team" alternates between its pulse-pounding missions and the impact those missions have on its main characters' domestic lives in between jobs.
"SEAL Team" is a show that gets better as it progresses, elevating itself above its more formulaic first season. Boreanaz's Hayes gets the series' defining arc, but the ensemble cast is thoroughly developed across the seven-season run. This builds to a twist-filled series finale, giving many members of the ensemble cast the satisfying conclusions they deserve. A reliably solid ride for much of its run, "SEAL Team" settles into its groove early and increasingly leans into its cast's strengths over time.
9-1-1
Another growing procedural franchise is "9-1-1," which highlights the combined efforts of emergency services in different American series. The main series, which premiered in 2018, is set in and around the greater Los Angeles area. The initial emotional core of the story is married couple Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), an LAPD sergeant and firefighter, respectively. The ensemble expands as the show progresses, including the relationship between firefighter Chimney Han (Kenneth Choi) and dispatcher Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt).
"9-1-1" provides a fuller look at first responders than most procedurals and, as a direct result, a wider look at Los Angeles. The coupled-up dynamics within the show help keep viewers invested in the characters even as ridiculous as the episodes sometimes get. And, believe us, it does get over-the-top, whether it's Los Angeles besieged by swarms of killer bees or some of its characters going into outer space. With plenty of essential episodes everyone should watch at least once, "9-1-1" feels like a televised twist on the disaster movie genre, and that's a genuine compliment.
FBI
Bringing a federal perspective to contemporary procedurals, the 2018 series "FBI" focuses on a field office based in New York City. The show revolves around the partnership between Special Agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) as they keep the city safe. This often puts the two agents and their colleagues directly in harm's way as they bust terrorist cells and crime syndicates. As such, "FBI" has plenty of harrowing scenes that leave its characters shaken by the on-the-job carnage.
Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, "FBI" veers into more consistently action-packed territory than Wolf's "Law & Order" empire. Peregrym and Zaki's characters guide audiences through a vision of New York that is often under insidious threat. The procedural formula is still apparent, but the emphasis on set pieces and explosive tone keeps things entertaining. Viewers who enjoy "FBI" should check out its past spin-offs, "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International," along with 2026's "CIA," each adding their own approach to the franchise formula.
The Rookie
Another prolific police procedural set in and around Los Angeles is "The Rookie," which has been on the air since 2018. Nathan Fillion plays John Nolan, a 40-something recent divorcee from Pennsylvania who decides to relocate to California and join the police. Despite being older than most police academy graduates, Nolan makes headway as a uniformed police officer and becomes a valuable part of the team. In later seasons, Nolan takes on a mentorship role for younger officers joining the force, helping show them the ropes.
While elevated by Fillion's usual charm, "The Rookie" definitely takes its stories and characters seriously as they go about their law enforcement duties. There are heartbreaking exits from fan-favorite characters and strong development across the individual character arcs throughout the series. Fans looking for more of a federal law enforcement angle can check out the show's one-season spin-off "The Rookie: Feds." A nuanced look at life as a cop, "The Rookie" delivers reliably strong procedural action led by a likable cast.