While we love a good, conventional police procedural, there's just something undeniably entertaining about crime and military action shows like "S.W.A.T." Running for eight seasons from 2017 to 2025, the show centers on police veteran Hondo Harrelson (Shemar Moore) as he keeps Los Angeles safe. Though the show featured its share of deductive work, it was primarily oriented around tactical action in sensitive cases handled by local law enforcement.

For the purposes of this list, we're looking at crime shows that take a more action-oriented edge in the stories that they tell. While not exclusive qualities to earn a spot on this list, if a show also has a focus on Los Angeles law enforcement, all the better. We're also including a handful of military action shows that maintain a similar balance between case-of-the-week pacing with underlying character arcs and dynamics. These are the 10 best TV shows like "S.W.A.T." to watch next if you're looking for consistently action-packed procedural thrills.