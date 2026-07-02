How Elle EPs Chose The 'Perfect' Theme Song For Legally Blonde Prequel: 'It Was A Hard One To Crack'

Garbage turned out to be gold for Prime Video's "Elle." The band's 1995 hit "Only Happy When It Rains" serves as the theme song for the "Legally Blonde" prequel series, though it took a minute for the show's producers to land on the alt-rock classic.

"Well, it's a long story," executive producer Lauren Neustadter tells TVLine. "But let's just say that [co-showrunner Caroline Dries] and I had a very similar idea as we were trying [to choose]." It was a hard one to crack. We actually had played a lot of different songs against that gorgeous animated picture that we have."

As Neustadter explains, Amazon "wanted to do a bit of a saga sell for our titles," where the viewers are reminded of Elle's journey from Bel-Air to Seattle in every episode. (You know, assuming you don't hit the "Skip Intro" button every time.)

"The song had to be perfect, and we tried on a number of them, but nothing felt quite right," she adds. "And then 'Only Happy When It Rains' was the perfect song, and we sort of came to that in different ways on the same day in a Zoom."