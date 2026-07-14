TV Shows You Didn't Realize Exist In The Same Universe
We love a good shared television universe, creating an entire ecosystem of interconnected series bringing its disparate characters together. The best crossover episodes of all time stand as some of the most memorable moments for the respective shows involved. Of course, not all crossovers and established shared universes are as widely remembered as their more prominent counterparts. These not only add interesting implications for each show but some expand out more extensively than you might think.
With that in mind, we're looking at less widely known crossovers and shared universes in television history, sometimes expanding to more than just two series at a time. For the purposes of this list, we're avoiding more parody-oriented crossovers, certainly when it comes to more serious shows. Instead, these are instances when established characters appear on other shows and solidify the connections between multiple series organically. Here are 10 cases of TV shows that you didn't realize existed in the same universe.
Magnum, P.I. / Murder, She Wrote/Simon & Simon
With its scenic Hawaiian landscapes, it's a wonder that more television detectives didn't team up with "Magnum, P.I." while on vacation. The first such crossover was between "Magnum, P.I." and the San Diego-set '80s mystery series "Simon & Simon," with the latter show's two brothers meeting Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck). This particular partnership unfolds in "Magnum, P.I." Season 3 and the Season 2 premiere of "Simon & Simon." But the really fun crossover is between "Magnum, P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote," in the former series' ninth season and the latter show's third season.
"Murder, She Wrote" is one of the best detective shows ever made so to see the prim and proper Jessica Fletcher work with Thomas Magnum is a real treat. Just like her Agatha Christie influences, Fletcher developed a tradition of solving murder mysteries while on vacation and her Hawaiian getaway is a highlight. Selleck visibly relishes getting to play alongside Lansbury and the two crime-solvers complement each other well as their characters work together to clear Magnum's name. The 2018 "Magnum, P.I." maintained the show's penchant for crossovers, this time with "Hawaii Five-0," but there's something about those '80s crossovers that hit different.
Inhumanoids/G.I. Joe/Jem/Transformers
Numerous beloved '80s cartoons took place in the same universe thanks to the interlinked appearance of a talk show host and newscaster Hector Ramirez. A mustached television personality in the style of Geraldo Rivera, Ramirez provides commentary on public reaction to current events affecting the various shows. The shows that feature Ramirez in an on-screen capacity are "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero," "Inhumanoids," "The Transformers," and "Jem." Most of these appearances feature Neil Ross voicing Ramirez though, for "The Transformers," the television journalist is voiced by Frank Welker and John Stephenson instead.
The shared character, complete with the same voiceover actor in most appearances, suggests that Ramirez works on the most chaotic Earth ever. Given how the Decepticons, Cobra Commander, and the other cartoon villains shake up the global politik, Ramirez must constantly be delivering breaking stories. For example, Ramirez comments in an episode of "The Transformers" how recent events have stoked Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. Just as the early Marvel Cinematic Universe was connected by Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, '80s cartoons produced by Hasbro had Hector Ramirez to bring them together.
Mad About You/Seinfeld/Friends
Reigning '90s sitcoms "Friends" and "Seinfeld" exist in the same universe through a shared connection to yet another sitcom from the decade, "Mad About You." In the first season of "Mad About You," it's revealed that protagonist Paul Buchman (Paul Reiser) is subletting an apartment to none other than Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). This connection is further solidified in the "Mad About You" Season 7 premiere, which features Paul encountering Jerry Seinfeld in the streets of New York City.
Of course, "Friends" was set in New York too and, in "Mad About You" Season 2, Paul meets Ursula Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Phoebe's evil twin sister. These links place all three shows in the same universe, though it raises questions why George Costanza (Jason Alexander) was able to watch an episode of "Mad About You." This also suggests that Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) has a doppelganger named Meryl running around New York who briefly dated Jerry Seinfeld. That means it's entirely plausible that Jerry and his friends could've tried out Central Perk, only to prefer their usual West Side stomping grounds at Monk's Cafe.
The Nanny/Everybody Loves Raymond/The King of Queens
With "Everybody Loves Raymond" sitcom staple for CBS for nine seasons, its protagonist Ray Barone (Ray Romano) appeared on other shows on the network. This memorably included multiple appearances in "The King of Queens, with Ray forming a friendship with that series' protagonist Doug Heffernan (Kevin James). But years before this, Barone appeared on an earlier sitcom that was nearing the end of its own popular run, "The Nanny." The "Everybody Loves Raymond" crossover episode with "The Nanny" takes place in the latter show's fifth season episode "The Reunion Show."
While attending her high reunion, Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) reconnects with her old classmate Ray Barone, who is also attending the event. Given both characters' pronounced New York City roots, it makes the idea that they could've attended the same high school feasible along with Ray's later meeting with Doug. Also, with Ray living with his family in Long Island versus New York City itself, it makes sense that he wouldn't appear more frequently in his friends' lives. That gives CBS a shared sitcom universe between the three New York-based shows linked by the titularly likable Ray Barone.
Law & Order/The X-Files/The Beat/The Wire
This one is as expansive as it gets and it's all thanks to the late Richard Belzer's prolific work playing John Munch on numerous shows, many of them in a serious capacity. Originating the character in the 1993 Baltimore-set procedural "Homicide: Life on the Street," Belzer later starred in "Law & Order: SVU," reprising his Munch role. In addition to occasionally appearing in the main "Law & Order" series and its spin-off "Trial by Jury," Munch briefly returns to Baltimore in the final season of "The Wire." Munch also resurfaces in the short-lived 2000 drama "The Beat" and, most intriguingly, in a Season 5 episode of "The X-Files" where he interrogates the conspiracy theorists, the Lone Gunmen.
In addition to supporting its own procedural ecosystem, "Law & Order" also exists in the same universe as fellow Dick Wolf-created series "Chicago Fire" and "FBI" along with their respective spin-offs. Through "The X-Files," this also connects its spin-offs "Millennium" and "The Lone Gunmen" to this enormous shared universe. This doesn't even include the comedies where Belzer reprises his role, including two episodes of "Arrested Development." That means, just through John Munch alone, much of '90s and 2000s procedurals are all connected in the same apparent universe.
Dexter's Laboratory/The Powerpuff Girls/Samurai Jack
Among the shows that helped elevate Cartoon Network's original programming in the '90s were "Dexter's Laboratory" and "The Powerpuff Girls." The latter series gradually included hints that the two shows took place in the same universe, starting as early as its second episode "Powerpuff Bluff." This episode features a silent cameo from the precocious boy genius Dexter, who appears napping at the same kindergarten as the young superheroes. The connection became more clear in the fourth season episode "Members Only," with an all-male variation of the Justice Friends, the superhero team from "Dexter's Laboratory," making a memorable appearance.
Another Cartoon Network original evidently taking place in the same universe as "Dexter's Laboratory" is "Samurai Jack," with both shows created by Genndy Tartakovsky. The latter series features an extraterrestrial adversary named Huntor (Ed Gilbert), who also menaced Dexter. Given the time-bending nature of "Samurai Jack," it's unclear how this continuity fits together. But with a small stable of animators helping Cartoon Network getting its first wave of originals off the ground, it's a cinch that there'd be some shared DNA.
Crossing Jordan/Las Vegas
Another unlikely but welcome crossover took place between the crime drama "Crossing Jordan" and the glitzy dramedy "Las Vegas." The two shows actually produced two different crossovers, a two-parter in 2004 and another two-episode story in 2005. The stories had Boston-based forensic scientist Jordan Cavanaugh (Jill Hennessy) and her team investigate murders linked to Las Vegas casinos. Following this, characters from the two shows, like Woody Hoyt (Jerry O'Connell) and Danny McCoy (Josh Duhamel) occasionally appeared in the other corresponding series.
While "Crossing Jordan" generally featured a more pronounced serious tone than "Las Vegas," the two shows complemented each other well. There is something about Hoyt that makes sense that he would embrace the fun-loving potential of Vegas compared to his usual stomping grounds in Boston. And with as contrived as some of the "CSI" or "NCIS" crossovers get, the "Crossing Jordan" and "Las Vegas" crossovers feel a bit more organic. Bringing two relatively forgotten shows together on multiple occasions, these NBC pairings work fine without extensive prior knowledge of either series.
Hannibal/Wonderfalls/Dead Like Me
For all of its murder and mayhem, Bryan Fuller brought in his two previous shows in between the operatic deaths of "Hannibal" Season 1. The series' second episode has "Wonderfalls" character Gretchen Speck (Chelan Simmons) resurface just in time to be targeted by serial killer pharmacist Eldon Stammets (Aidan Devine). Before she's incapacitated by Stammets, Speck reveals that, since the events of the short-lived 2004 series, she has gotten a divorce. Stammets tries to murder Speck by burying her in the trunk of a car, with FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) rescuing her in the nick of time.
But the more fascinating crossover with Fuller's prior work takes place in two Season 1 episodes with the character Georgia Madchen (Ellen Muth). Madchen suffers from a neurological condition that leaves her to believe that she's actually dead. Muth had previously starred as Georgia Lass, a recently deceased woman who becomes a Grim Reaper on Fuller's 2003 Showtime series "Dead Like Me." This role playfully suggests that Lass' activities had been a figment of Madchen's condition, made darker when Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) eventually murders her.
Bones/Sleepy Hollow
One of the most unlikely pairings on this list is between the relatively grounded forensic procedural "Bones" and the supernatural mystery show "Sleepy Hollow." The first part of the crossover takes place in "Bones" Season 11, with the D.C.-based team discovering a skeleton linked to the American Revolution. This prompts Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) and Abbie Mills (Nicole Beharie) to arrive and investigate the matter with Bones Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). The second part of the crossover occurs in the third season of "Sleepy Hollow," with the combined teams stopping an undead army.
Somehow, the "Bones" and "Sleepy Hollow" crossover works, with Brennan and her usual associates providing the self-aware commentary. Seeing Crane and Brennan approach the same case differently, befitting their respective backgrounds, makes up most of the entertainment. And even with more grounded characters, this is a crossover that isn't afraid to lean hard into the paranormal action. The most delightfully spooky case that Bones and Booth ever tackled, with some friends from Sleepy Hollow, this crossover is just a lot of fun.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt/Orange Is the New Black
The comedies "Orange Is the New Black" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" are both among the best Netflix original series and happened to air concurrently for a time. After being rescued from a religious doomsday cult in Indiana that kidnapped women, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) embraces a fresh start by relocating to New York City. In the third season, she is recruited by the FBI to talk down cultist Gretchen Chalker (Lauren Adams), who has started her own dangerously fervent organization. After surrendering to federal custody, Gretchen meets fellow inmate Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) from "Orange Is the New Black."
Pairing both of its marquee original comedies together during their ongoing runs was a masterstroke on Netflix's part. The crossover coda to the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" episode works fine enough on its own but, for "Orange Is the New Black" audiences, is especially effective. The season also contains an appearance from Andy Cohen reprising his role as the host of "The Real Housewives of New York City," but the sitcom crossover works better. A brief but hilarious crossover for fans of both shows, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" leans into the possibilities of the wider Netflix original ecosystem.