TV Shows You Didn't Realize Exist In The Same Universe

We love a good shared television universe, creating an entire ecosystem of interconnected series bringing its disparate characters together. The best crossover episodes of all time stand as some of the most memorable moments for the respective shows involved. Of course, not all crossovers and established shared universes are as widely remembered as their more prominent counterparts. These not only add interesting implications for each show but some expand out more extensively than you might think.

With that in mind, we're looking at less widely known crossovers and shared universes in television history, sometimes expanding to more than just two series at a time. For the purposes of this list, we're avoiding more parody-oriented crossovers, certainly when it comes to more serious shows. Instead, these are instances when established characters appear on other shows and solidify the connections between multiple series organically. Here are 10 cases of TV shows that you didn't realize existed in the same universe.