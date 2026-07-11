Chicago P.D. Has A Subtle Connection To A Classic NBC Police Show That You May Have Missed

Three decades before "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf built his One Chicago universe on NBC, executive producer Steven Bochco revitalized the genre with "Hill Street Blues," considered by many to be TV's first prestige drama. The classic series — which aired from 1981 to 1987 — broke barriers by introducing serialized, documentary-style storytelling to the crime procedural, focusing on the daily lives of an urban police precinct with character-driven story arcs. By 2014, "Chicago P.D." was one of many great police procedurals that came along to proudly carry that same torch.

Despite the decades gap between their original air dates, "Hill Street Blues" and "Chicago P.D." share a physical connection that goes beyond being in the same genre or on the same network. The fictional 21st District station house seen on "Chicago P.D." is the exact same building that stood in for the "Hill Street Blues" precinct house. In the real world, this iconic piece of architecture is the historic Maxwell Street Police Station, located on Chicago's Near West Side. Built back in 1888, the Romanesque Revival building is steeped in genuine local history.

On "Hill Street Blues," the brick facade was a staple of the show's memorable opening sequence, providing an authentic sense of location even though the show took place in an unnamed, fictional U.S. city. On top of that, the bulk of the interior scenes were actually shot on soundstages in Los Angeles. Today, "Chicago P.D." takes a similar approach.