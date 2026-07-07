NCIS: New York Adds Jennifer Beals, Three More To Cast
"NCIS: New York" is bringing another familiar face to the Big Apple.
Jennifer Beals will join LL COOL J and Scott Caan as a series regular on the upcoming CBS spin-off, TVLine has learned. She'll play Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office "who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team," per the official description. She'll act as the boss to LL COOL J's Sam Hanna (the same role he played on "NCIS: Los Angeles") and Caan's Nick Schaeffer.
Also joining the "NCIS: New York" cast as series regulars: Jacqueline Byers ("Dark Winds"), as special agent Addy Ross; Shane Harper ("Power Book IV: Force"), as special agent Wyatt Hill; and Devin Druid ("13 Reasons Why") as tech specialist Sean Sullivan. All three will be members of Sam and Nick's team.
Beals first broke out as the star of the '80s box office hit "Flashdance." She later starred as Bette Porter on the Showtime drama "The L Word," appearing in all six seasons as well as the follow-up series "The L Word: Generation Q." Her other TV credits include "Law & Order: Organized Crime," "The Book of Boba Fett," "The Night Shift," and "Lie to Me."
NCIS: New York will debut on CBS this fall
"NCIS: New York" landed a surprise series order at CBS in April, with LL COOL J returning as "NCIS: Los Angeles" agent Sam Hanna and pairing up with "Hawaii Five-0" veteran Scott Caan. It'll air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. this fall, in between the original "NCIS" — which welcomes back Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo next season — and prequel "NCIS: Origins."
In "NCIS: New York," "legendary NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna returns to his hometown of New York City to the NCIS field office, partnering with a roguish agent and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world," per the official description. The series will begin filming in New York this month, with Byron Balasco ("Kingdom") serving as showrunner.
"NCIS" fans, are you ready for "NCIS: New York"? Drop your thoughts on the spin-off and the new castings in a comment below.