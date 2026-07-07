NCIS: New York Adds Jennifer Beals, Three More To Cast

"NCIS: New York" is bringing another familiar face to the Big Apple.

Jennifer Beals will join LL COOL J and Scott Caan as a series regular on the upcoming CBS spin-off, TVLine has learned. She'll play Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office "who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team," per the official description. She'll act as the boss to LL COOL J's Sam Hanna (the same role he played on "NCIS: Los Angeles") and Caan's Nick Schaeffer.

Also joining the "NCIS: New York" cast as series regulars: Jacqueline Byers ("Dark Winds"), as special agent Addy Ross; Shane Harper ("Power Book IV: Force"), as special agent Wyatt Hill; and Devin Druid ("13 Reasons Why") as tech specialist Sean Sullivan. All three will be members of Sam and Nick's team.

Beals first broke out as the star of the '80s box office hit "Flashdance." She later starred as Bette Porter on the Showtime drama "The L Word," appearing in all six seasons as well as the follow-up series "The L Word: Generation Q." Her other TV credits include "Law & Order: Organized Crime," "The Book of Boba Fett," "The Night Shift," and "Lie to Me."