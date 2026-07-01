NCIS Shocker: Michael Weatherly Returning As Tony DiNozzo For Season-Long Arc

Brace yourselves, "NCIS" fans: An old friend is rejoining the team.

Michael Weatherly is returning to the hit CBS procedural next season, reprising his role as Tony DiNozzo in a season-long arc, TVLine has learned. Weatherly confirmed the news in a video posted to the show's official Instagram, laughing and saying, "I'll see you in the fall." ("NCIS" returns this fall for Season 24, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ahead of new spin-off "NCIS: New York.")

Weatherly was an original cast member when "NCIS" debuted on CBS back in 2003, starring as brash field agent Tony DiNozzo for 13 seasons. He left the show in the Season 13 episode "Family First," with Tony resigning from the team to raise the daughter, Tali, he shared with fellow agent Ziva David. Weatherly later returned as Tony in Season 21 for the funeral of beloved medical examiner Donald "Ducky" Mallard (played by the late David McCallum) in "The Stories We Leave Behind."

Last year, Weatherly reunited with "NCIS" co-star Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva, for the Paramount+ spin-off "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," which saw Tony and Ziva co-parenting their daughter in Paris before getting involved in international intrigue. (Read our finale recap here.) The show, though, was canceled after just one season.

Weatherly's not the only "NCIS" alum returning to the franchise, either: Mark Harmon will reprise his role as Gibbs next season on the CBS prequel spin-off "NCIS: Origins" in a season-long arc.