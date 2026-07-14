Why Star Trek: TNG Producer Brannon Braga Compared The Show To The Twilight Zone

The USS Enterprise never voyaged into the Twilight Zone, but a longtime "Star Trek" writer and producer thinks the sci-fi staple has a lot in common with Rod Serling's classic anthology series.

Brannon Braga, a writer on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" who later co-created "Star Trek: Enterprise," said writing on "TNG" felt like "'The Twilight Zone' — an opportunity to tell the kinds of stories I was really into, which were mind-bending things."

"This was a show where you could do anything," he said in "The Fifty-Year Mission," an oral history of the first half-century of "Star Trek." "You could warp reality, you could tell stories backward, you could do whatever the hell you wanted."

Although the weekly adventures of Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew were a little more consistent than the "The Twilight Zone," which was a true anthology series, audiences never knew exactly what sort of strange or innovative story they were in for with each episode. Braga cites "Cause and Effect," a Season 5 episode he penned about a time loop, as an example of something "experimental" like many of the best "Twilight Zone" episodes.