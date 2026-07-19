10 Most Binge-Worthy Reality TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Searching for your next reality TV binge? Look no further! TVLine is presenting a ranked list outlining the 10 Most Binge-Worthy Reality TV Shows of All Time.
But before we get scrolling to the good stuff, we must ask: What makes a reality TV show binge-worthy? At the end of a long day, there's no better feeling than rotting on your couch and bingeing "Housewives" or "Survivor." But bingeing is no accident that happens upon a TV viewer. No, it is a sport. Perhaps it's even an art. And I, as a reality TV aficionado, have certainly mastered it.
To properly binge reality TV shows is to scratch that pleasurable itch of falling down a rabbit hole of chaos, drama, and unpredictability. A binge-worthy show hooks you in and keeps you wanting more at the conclusion of any singular episode. Some shows are bingeable because you want to follow a competition through the end, while others are completely pointless but deliver such grand personalities you can't imagine ever looking away. And yet, what do they all have in common? The idea of getting to the end makes us genuinely sad!
So without further ado, it's time to celebrate what I consider to be the 10 Most Binge-Worthy Reality TV Shows. Keep in mind, this isn't a list of the Best Reality Shows of All Time, nor is it rounding up the Best Shows of the Year. The column below is simply a binge-worthy starting point. Once you're finished scrolling (though I know I don't need to encourage a reality TV fan to throw shade), hit the comments with the shows that top your list — especially the ones I missed!
10. Nathan For You
You may not think you'd be a fan of "Nathan for You," but as the title suggests, it is for you! The premise is odd: Backed by his real-life business degree, Nathan Fielder steps in to help struggling small businesses overcome various challenges. Instead of coming up with normal solutions to their very run-of-the-mill problems, Fielder creates absurd and elaborate schemes and stunts — that sometimes make the problem worse or create a slew of new ones — resulting in cringeworthy and comical social interactions.
The only reason it's not ranked higher on this list? It's cringe comedy at its finest. For some, that limits its binge potential. But take it from a cringe-averse girl: Fielder's anti-charisma somehow wins you over and leaves you morbidly curious to see how he'll continue to outdo himself in each episode.
(All four seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.)
9. The Traitors
A good binge will transport you, and "The Traitors" has the power to do just that. Set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of missions to earn money to put toward a cash prize. The catch? Hidden among the group of Faithful competitors are the Traitors who hope to eliminate the Faithful one-by-one to steal the prize all for themselves. If even one Traitor makes it to the end of the game, they win all the money. If only Faithfuls reach the final stage, they split the money evenly.
It's a creative premise, sure, but what sets it apart from other competition series? For one, it has a level of grandiosity and production value you don't commonly see amid cutthroat contests. From host Alan Cumming's creative outfits to the "murders" taken place in under the cover of darkness, the show dedicates itself equally to both drama and whimsy.
Plus, if you're a reality TV junkie, you'll see some familiar faces: The series' first four seasons included Reality TV stars from shows like "Survivor," "Big Brother," "The Challenge," and the "Real Housewives" franchise. And there's plenty to look forward to since NBC is debuting a civilian-only installment, titled "The Traitors: New Blood," which premieres on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c.
(All four seasons are available to stream on Peacock.)
8. Project Runway
When you're in a creative rut, try bingeing a little "Project Runway" to learn a lesson in making it work.
There's something addicting about meeting a new set of designers each season, falling in love with them, and watching their work get stronger and stronger. Each season follows a similar cadence. Expect an unconventional materials challenge, a group challenge, and crazed shopping trips to Mood — and that's what makes "Projecy Runway" so bingeable. The mostly consistent format brings a sense of comfort while the new faces each season deliver just enough newness to keep you coming back for more.
Plus, the series is full of personalities who you'll love like host Heidi Klum, judges Nina Garcia and Michael Kors, and mentor Tim Gunn. (But I should note: Kors ultimately exited the series, and in Season 17, Season 4 winner Christian Siriano replaced Tim Gunn and model Karlie Kloss briefly took over as host before returning the reins back to Klum.)
(Seasons 1-20 are available to stream on Peacock, while Seasons 21-22 are streaming on Hulu.)
7. America's Next Top Model
We know, we know. "America's Next Top Model" hasn't aged well, and it exploited most of its contestants in the name of entertainment. But that is part of the show's history. It is — for better or worse — a product of early 2000s culture, and ignoring its existence doesn't change the toxicity that plagued pop culture in the early aughts.
So, if you keep that kind of anthropological lens in mind, rewatching older seasons can be fascinating. It's difficult to wrap your head around how a show like this even existed: It's a competition series, but unlike "Survivor" or "The Traitors," which presents a clear path to victory, the "ANTM" hero's journey is rather muddled. Beauty is, notoriously, in the eye of the beholder, and watching a TV show game-ify something as subjective as appearance is rather dystopian.
Like "Project Runway," each season follows similar beats — the auditions, the go-sees, the Cover Girl photoshoot, and the brutal eliminations — which help keep you grounded in a good binge.
(Seasons 1-8 and 16 are available to stream on Hulu, while Seasons 6-16 are streaming on Pluto TV. Additional seasons can be purchased on Prime Video or Apple TV.)
6. Queer Eye
If loving the Fab Five is wrong, then I don't want to be right! Is "Queer Eye" one of the best reality TV shows of all time? That's debatable. Is it one of the best reality shows to binge? That's a fact!
For those days when you want a good cry, when you want to start believing in humanity again, you can rely on the Fab Five to deliver a heartwarming dose of empathy. Seriously, each season I start watching the new episodes, I truly believe that I'll just watch one and turn it off. But somehow, I get sucked in every time! Whether you're watching an elderly father get his groove back, or rooting for a local hero to devote more time to herself, the series is bound to inspire you to be kinder to others and yourself.
(All 10 seasons are available to stream on Netflix.)
5. Big Brother
"Big Brother" is the ultimate summertime guilty pleasure — and there are 27 whole seasons to dive into. Even after all these years, the show continues to be addictive thanks to its unpredictable gameplay. From showmances to twists, host Julie Chen Moonves helps deliver a reality show that has something for everyone. Looking for cutthroat competition? Check! Want to find a couple to 'ship? Check! Whether you're a casual viewer or a hardcore strategist, you'll find yourself falling down a rabbit hole of all the best "Big Brother" lore.
(All 27 seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.)
4. RuPaul's Drag Race
Is there anything more satisfying than watching a queen lip-sync for her life? With a "RuPaul's Drag Race" binge you can do just that! The series doesn't just succeed at helping the queer community carve out a place for itself in popular culture, it also offers endless entertainment across its 17 seasons. It goes places other reality TV shows do, and then gives us more: Over-the-top runway looks, campy musical numbers, and heaps of juicy drama all find a way to fit into the competition reality format here.
With over two dozen Grammy wins, a Las Vegas residency under its belt, a handful of spin-offs, and more than a dozen international adaptations, you'd be a fool not to give this one a watch.
(All 17 seasons — plus, 11 "All Stars" editions — are available to stream on Paramount+.)
3. Love Is Blind
Competition shows are fun, but sometimes the relationship-focused reality TV shows are an even better binge. They force us to ask: If these people aren't trying to win money, why are they here? "Love Is Blind" causes you to ask — without ever really answering — that very question.
Prepare to be fascinated while watching a group of singles meet potential partners in adjoined rooms — called pods — in hopes that they might fall in love without the distraction of physical appearance. They not only spark up a relationship, they also get engaged, meet at the altar, and say I do in each season finale — or they walk away from each other forever. Does the experiment actually prove whether love is blind? No. In fact, the show is full of some of reality TV's worst villains and bad couples who almost guarantee the experiment will fail. But that's what makes it so addicting!
(All 10 seasons are available to stream on Netflix.)
2. The Real Housewives of New York City
It would be a crime not to include a "Real Housewives" series on this list, so I've gone ahead and selected the "New York City" franchise as my top choice. (Although "Atlanta" and "New Jersey" would be great options, too.)
The "RHONY" women know how to set a metaphorical dumpster ablaze in such a fashion that makes you physically unable to look away. Are these good people? No. But they are wildly entertaining. From Sonja and Ramona's constant drunken antics and a memorable cast trip in Cartagena that nearly left the women stranded at sea, to a scary encounter during a different cast trip to a place now dubbed "Scary Island" by fans, the series always surprises and keeps us wanting more from this cast of characters.
(All 15 seasons are available to stream on Peacock.)
1. Survivor
"Survivor" has managed to do the unthinkable since it first premiered in 2000: It perfectly combines competition game-play with social politics and gossip. As a Bravo stan, I can admit, "Survivor" is truly unmatched in its bingeability. You'll rarely get bored as twists and new advantages are constantly being introduced to the game throughout the seasons. And if there ever is a slow moment in the gameplay, you'll find entertainment in the personalities of the players themselves.
Of course, 50 seasons can present a daunting binge (read our ranked list of all 50 here for some help), but fear not! It will go by quickly thanks to big creative swings taken by host-turned-executive producer Jeff Probst, which have produced plenty of jaw-dropping moments along the way.
(All 50 seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.)