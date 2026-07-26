Why Chicago Fire's Title Sometimes Causes Confusion In The Windy City

If you approach a Windy City local and ask them what they think about "Chicago Fire," don't be surprised if they start talking about a certain team's latest soccer game.

Ever since NBC launched the flagship series of Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" franchise — a series that follows the lives of the firefighters, rescue squads, and paramedics of Firehouse 51 — the title has pulled double duty in Illinois. Long before the show first premiered in October 2012, Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire FC was already a local staple that was established in 1997. While the beloved TV series named its brand after its characters' heroic day jobs, the professional soccer franchise chose its moniker to honor the historic memory of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

So as you can imagine, sharing an identical name has sparked a bit of accidental confusion along the way. Series star Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide, previously recalled that telling locals his occupation can lead to an amusing mix-up. "If you [say] 'We're working on "Chicago Fire,"' they ask you if you're a soccer player," Kinney revealed to the Chicago Tribune.