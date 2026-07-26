Why Chicago Fire's Title Sometimes Causes Confusion In The Windy City
If you approach a Windy City local and ask them what they think about "Chicago Fire," don't be surprised if they start talking about a certain team's latest soccer game.
Ever since NBC launched the flagship series of Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" franchise — a series that follows the lives of the firefighters, rescue squads, and paramedics of Firehouse 51 — the title has pulled double duty in Illinois. Long before the show first premiered in October 2012, Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire FC was already a local staple that was established in 1997. While the beloved TV series named its brand after its characters' heroic day jobs, the professional soccer franchise chose its moniker to honor the historic memory of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
So as you can imagine, sharing an identical name has sparked a bit of accidental confusion along the way. Series star Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide, previously recalled that telling locals his occupation can lead to an amusing mix-up. "If you [say] 'We're working on "Chicago Fire,"' they ask you if you're a soccer player," Kinney revealed to the Chicago Tribune.
The shared name may benefit both TV show and soccer team
Former Chicago Fire forward Chris Rolfe thought the crossover appeal actually turned into a win-win for both camps. The soccer player noted that while the overlap is confusing, at least it keeps the franchise in the public conversation. "I think it's a good thing for the organization," he told the Chicago Tribune. "If people are confused, at least it means they're talking about the Fire."
Series creator Dick Wolf agreed that the matching titles create a perfect pop-culture synergy rather than a rivalry. "I would hazard to guess it's to our mutual benefit," Wolf shared during the show's initial red carpet premiere. "All the soccer fans will tune in, and people outside of Chicago might know the soccer team, which I don't think is really nationally top of the mind."
"Chicago Fire" has been renewed for Season 15, which is slated to premiere along with "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. Showrunner Andrea Newsman is leaving "Chicago Fire," with Victor Teran stepping in to take the lead. So with lots happening between the show and the plenty of upcoming Chicago Fire FC tournament matches and soccer seasons for years to come, you might want to clarify which Chicago Fire you're talking about when you chat up a Chicagoan.