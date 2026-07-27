Bones' Gory Cold Opens Were Created To Help Stars Emily Deschanel And David Boreanaz

The gory cold opens in one of the best police procedurals of all time, "Bones," were a great way to set the scene for each mysterious episode — but it was also a practical way for production to help Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz. The show's main stars had a pretty demanding shooting schedule that had them front and center for every case and most scenes, so starting each episode without them gave the actors at least half a day off to rest.

Discussing the series' use of cold opens, creator Hart Hanson told Script Magazine in 2016, "The network guy on our show once said, 'The best episodes start when you come across a body and you go, 'How the f*** did this get here? What the f*** happened to this guy? How the f*** are we going to solve this question?' And I remembered that." Hanson said in regards to what became a fixture for the series, "Now we call that moment 'The Find.'"