We love a good spin-off, especially the rare spin-offs that are better than the original series that they spawned from. Some of the most memorable episodes of a given series are superbly staged backdoor pilots setting up a beloved extended chapter. Of course, not every spin-off gets to take flight, with some pilot episodes never even seeing the light of day. But the concepts behind these unproduced continuations and side stories are still intriguing in their own right, despite not receiving a series order.

If anything, a spin-off pitch that was passed upon only heightens the mystique around these untold stories. With that in mind, we've gathered the unrealized spin-offs that we still think about and how they could've expanded their respective worlds. Some of these proposed shows actually had their pilots aired in some form while others never even got to the filming stage. Here are 10 abandoned TV spin-offs we still wish had happened instead of becoming an unfulfilled glimpse at what could've been.