15 Most Underrated Episodes Of The Office, Ranked

"The Office" is the unfortunate kind of long-running series where the series' highest-highs are about as memorable as the show's lowest-lows. Exceptional episodes like "Dinner Party," "Casino Night," and "Goodbye, Michael" have been picked apart as much as Dunder Mifflin's most embarrassing efforts (we still haven't forgotten "The Farm"). It's hard to think of a sitcom more culturally digested than "The Office" — and yet, in the decade of debates that have taken place since the series finale, some of its greatest episodes remain overlooked.

In searching for the 15 most underrated episodes of "The Office," we found the ones that make rewatches worthwhile — the hidden gems lost in the lackluster later seasons: The under-repeated jokes and gags we'd long forgotten, and the quietly brilliant stories that should've been hailed as masterpieces today. What follows isn't a rebuke of the fan-favorite canon, but an argument for widening it — evidence that there's still more to discover about the "World's Best TV Show."