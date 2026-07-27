5 Famous Actors You Forgot Guest-Starred On M*A*S*H

While the majority of this list contains actors who were relative unknowns at the time, we need to start with Leslie Nielsen, who had a fairly lengthy career before popping up in Season 1 of "M*A*S*H." Granted, he may not have been a household name at the time, but he had numerous credits dating all the way back to 1950. Of course, years after this lone appearance, Nielsen would rocket to stardom in TV shows like "Police Squad," and movies like "Airplane" and the "Naked Gun" series.

What makes his appearance in "M*A*S*H" so interesting, however, is the character that he played. While most audiences know Nielsen for his deadpan comic delivery, he played Colonel Buzz Brighton in "M*A*S*H" Season 1, Episode 16, "The Ringbanger," a commander who continually pushed his men to the front lines with deadly results. The fiery, serious persona that Nielsen brought to the role was a stark contrast to how we remember him today. And if it wasn't for the wife of the CEO of CBS, this may have been one of the only guest stars "M*A*S*H" ever had.