5 Famous Actors You Forgot Guest-Starred On M*A*S*H
"M*A*S*H" will forever live on as one of the best sitcoms ever made, with its compelling storylines, unforgettable characters, and a series finale that was one of the most watched episodes in television history. "M*A*S*H" also had a knack for casting that went way beyond the names shown in the opening title sequence.
Throughout an 11 year run for one of the greatest TV shows of the 1970s, "M*A*S*H" had an uncanny ability to find the perfect guest star for a particular episode, or simply discovering raw talent that would later go on to become A-list actors. While this list is by no means exhaustive, here is our breakdown of five guest star performances "M*A*S*H" you forgot about.
Leslie Nielsen
While the majority of this list contains actors who were relative unknowns at the time, we need to start with Leslie Nielsen, who had a fairly lengthy career before popping up in Season 1 of "M*A*S*H." Granted, he may not have been a household name at the time, but he had numerous credits dating all the way back to 1950. Of course, years after this lone appearance, Nielsen would rocket to stardom in TV shows like "Police Squad," and movies like "Airplane" and the "Naked Gun" series.
What makes his appearance in "M*A*S*H" so interesting, however, is the character that he played. While most audiences know Nielsen for his deadpan comic delivery, he played Colonel Buzz Brighton in "M*A*S*H" Season 1, Episode 16, "The Ringbanger," a commander who continually pushed his men to the front lines with deadly results. The fiery, serious persona that Nielsen brought to the role was a stark contrast to how we remember him today. And if it wasn't for the wife of the CEO of CBS, this may have been one of the only guest stars "M*A*S*H" ever had.
George Wendt
Jumping from the first season all the way to the 11th and final season, we have our first look at "M*A*S*H" being able to spot talent when they saw it. George Wendt, who audiences remember as Norm on the hit show "Cheers," was just getting his start on television, guest starring on several shows, before landing on "M*A*S*H" in 1982. Ironically, the episode aired just a few weeks after "Cheers" made its debut, so it's possible fans may have recognized him.
In the episode, "Trick or Treatment," Wendt plays a Marine who gets a little rowdy during a Halloween party and ends up with a pool ball stuck in his mouth. That leads to a hilarious exchange between him and Dr. Charles (David Ogden Stiers), who loathes having to care for him instead of working patients with more serious injuries. Honorable mention goes to another as-yet-unknown actor who played a Marine in this episode: Raunchy comedian Andrew Dice Clay.
John Ritter
In another case of being able to spot young talent that was definitely going places, we have John Ritter. Before his 1973 appearance on "M*A*S*H," Ritter had a smattering of credits to his name, but nothing that would put him on the map. While his most memorable roles were shows that could never be made today, like "Three's Company," or heartwarming sitcoms like "8 Simple Rules," his role on "M*A*S*H" was decidedly more serious and compelling.
In the Season 2 episode, "Deal Me Out," Ritter plays a wounded soldier who is very adamant about not wanting to return to the front lines. During the episode, he's mocked by Doctor Frank Burns, despite showing clear signs of battle fatigue, culminating in Ritter's character holding Burns at gunpoint to ensure he doesn't go back. In the end, he's subdued and gets the help he needs, but the episode was one of the first to deal with the issue of war-related trauma.
Laurence Fishburne
Another young actor that found his way into the 4077th was Laurence Fishburne. Long before he portrayed Morpheus in the "Matrix," he went by Larry Fishburne in the credits. But outside of a 16 episode run in "One Life to Live," and a few other guest appearances on various shows, America didn't know him by any name. His lone appearance on "M*A*S*H" came in Season 10, in the episode "The Tooth Shall Set You Free," which — despite its tongue-in-cheek name — dealt with the serious issue of racism in the army.
In the episode, Fishburne plays a wounded soldier under the direction of a Major who seems to care a lot for his men. However, as the episode progresses, it's uncovered that the Major disproportionately sends the Black soldiers in his command into high-risk situations, hoping that they get wounded so he can send them home. The episode is an example of the heavy and realistic topics the show dealt with, especially in later seasons.
Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze sits at the top of the list of hidden gems that "M*A*S*H" was able to uncover. At the time he appeared in the Season 9 episode "Blood Brothers," Swayze had just two credits to his name, and was still two years away from becoming one of the breakout stars in "The Outsiders." While he was still at the very beginning of his career, his guest starring role made it evident that he had a world of talent.
The episode revolves around Swayze and his army buddy dealing with severe injuries. Swayze's character offers to donate a pint of blood to help save his friend, but after running some tests, Hawkeye has to tell him that's not possible. In one of the more gripping episodes of the entire series, Hawkeye informs him that it's likely he has leukemia, and that his prognosis does not look good. He's offered the chance to go to Tokyo to get treatment, but decides instead to stay by his friend's side.