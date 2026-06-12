The Pitt's Fiona Dourif Reflects On Cassie's Relationships With Robby, Langdon, And Roxie, Teases Season 3 Theme That's 'Quite Personal To Me'

TVLINE | You have so many wonderful scenes this year opposite Brittany Allen, but the one that has really stuck with me is that conversation in Episode 9, when Roxie asks Cassie whether she believes in God. There's so much goodness in the writing, and in Shawn Hatosy's directing, but what I keep coming back to is the way you look at each other. These are two people who didn't know each other before that morning, yet Roxie is going to carry that conversation with her for the rest of her life. How did that scene affect you?

You know, I don't mean to be too self-serious, but the experience of showing up that day to shoot it felt a little bit like I imagine church does. Like, there's something that's special and delicate.

I try to approach almost every scene on this show as not really being about me. It's about the person I'm talking to, and who is going through this pivotal moment in their life. That's how I approached it, and then just let the whole thing hit me as truthfully and in the moment as I could.

The writing is so good that you can do that. I didn't want to over-prepare. I didn't need to. Brittany is such a beautiful actress, and I think part of what they were doing there was showing Cassie's own mortality, because it's a person who's my age, and has a kid my kid's age. There is no justifiable reason why her body is breaking down and mine is not.

The whole thing was existential and really interesting. I think it affected both me and Brittney in the same way. We didn't want to do it too many times. I felt very protective of her, and the set is really good at protecting the actual work and the actors. It feels like a very special thing to do with your life, like church.

TVLINE | You pointed out those parallels. How much were you thinking about them as you shot this storyline? Or did they crystalize for you in that moment, while shooting that specific scene in Episode 9?

I think I was very aware of them from the jump. So many details of her life felt really loud to me. She was there with a loving husband and container that I think neither Cassie nor Fiona has.

You can't get around thinking and wondering about how your body is going to break down in hospitals, both when I shadowed in an actual ER recently and also on "The Pitt," because that's what you're there to treat, and it's going to happen to all of us.

Part of what resonates with the show is there's no getting around losing a parent, or having your own body break down, or being in those rooms at some point in your life. We're trying to show it in this realistic way.

TVLINE | I was thinking about how doctors can only steer outcomes. They can't save everyone. In Season 1, there was potential trafficking victim Piper. Cassie couldn't save her, she could only treat her. And with Roxie, she can't save her either, but at least there's a known outcome. She can help make her comfortable. Do you think that brings Cassie any semblance of peace?

There's a utility in helping in some way in these situations that are unavoidable. I think a lot of doctors talk about that. I wouldn't say that peace or satisfaction would really come in when death — especially with somebody so young — is the outcome.

I think there's a lot of turmoil in this work, actually. And as you get older and more experienced, you get more used to it. It's just their everyday job, which is a wild thing to think about.